Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family with ties to Fort Wayne describes their experience with Hurricane Fiona
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The last few days have been extremely difficult for Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. We spoke to a family who survived Fiona after living through Maria five years ago. 21-year-old Sofia and 16-year-old Diego Adorno Calderon were both born and raised in...
wfft.com
AWS Foundation receives mask donation to help local caregivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AWS Foundation received 12 cases of N95 masks from Lutheran Health Network. Lutheran Health Network's Market CEO Scott Teffeteller was all for helping the AWS Foundation and local agencies stay safe. "We recognize the integral role these agencies have in the health and well-being...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Food insecure in Huntington now have more options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders with the Indiana Dream Center say more people in Huntington are struggling to find where their next meal will come from. Michelle Crone, Executive Director with IDC, says she’s noticed more people needing help since the start of the pandemic, and with rising costs, she says the problem is worse.
wfft.com
Parkview Health hospitals receive country's top nursing honor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Health hospitals received the top nursing honor in the country. The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the country have earned Magnet status. Senior Vice President for Nursing Professional Development Erin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
WANE-TV
International Leadership School offers an Islamic-based education in Fort Wayne, great demand exists
Four years ago, the International Leadership School started with 85 students in a commercial space off Parnell Avenue. By the next year, the Muslim-based religious school had grown to 147. This year there are 379 students. It’s grown from a K-5 to K-12 in the last year when 11th and...
wfft.com
Thief steals valuables out of Fort Wayne Planet Fitness lockers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Planet Fitness might be a judgment-free zone but Fort Wayne resident Seth Pinkerton does not feel safe at one of their locations anymore. “It’s just like a very violated feeling,” Pinkerton said. Pinkerton was going about his Thursday afternoon routine as usual, working...
wfft.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's event to take place at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Alzheimer’s Association invites people to participate in the 2022 Walk to end Alzheimer's, which will take place on October 8 at Parkview Field. Pre-walk activities begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden Ceremony, which gives participants a way to represent their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
wfft.com
Third annual Recovery Rocks sends message of community and connection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Cynthia Shepherd can say with pride that she’s 15 years in recovery. “It’s good for people in recovery to have a place where they can come and commune together and have fun and share experiences, strengthen hope with each other," Shepherd said. Shepherd...
wfft.com
Tox-Away Saturday events scheduled for Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host two events for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste. The first event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are advised to enter the premises via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
WANE-TV
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
FWCS bus struck when car tries to drive around
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lois Lane, near Getz Road and West Jefferson Boulevard. According to a Fort Wayne Police report, Bus 224 had...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Application filed to exhume teen girl’s remains after 60 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The family of a teen girl murdered in Paulding, Ohio decades ago is hoping that modern technology can identify a killer. On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.
Times-Union Newspaper
Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations
The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
WANE-TV
Bicyclist in life-threatening condition after crash at Lake and Tecumseh near Lakeside Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street Wednesday night. Police arrived shortly after 8:30 and initially found the bicyclist alert and conscious with a laceration to...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
wfft.com
Turnstone partners with USA Hockey to bring prestigious events to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Turnstone is partnering with USA Hockey to bring blind hockey and special divisions hockey to Fort Wayne. The second annual Blind Hockey Classic and the fourth annual Special Hockey Classic will be played at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse in October. Turnstone works to empower people with...
WANE-TV
Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
Window-breaking spree in Defiance leaves residents angry, concerned
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A number of residents in Defiance woke up to broken windows and shattered glass Wednesday morning. The Defiance Police Department said at least eight different homes suffered window damage. "We were in bed sleeping, and all of a sudden it was this loud crash," resident Sheryl...
Comments / 0