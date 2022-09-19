ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

AWS Foundation receives mask donation to help local caregivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AWS Foundation received 12 cases of N95 masks from Lutheran Health Network. Lutheran Health Network's Market CEO Scott Teffeteller was all for helping the AWS Foundation and local agencies stay safe. "We recognize the integral role these agencies have in the health and well-being...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Food insecure in Huntington now have more options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders with the Indiana Dream Center say more people in Huntington are struggling to find where their next meal will come from. Michelle Crone, Executive Director with IDC, says she’s noticed more people needing help since the start of the pandemic, and with rising costs, she says the problem is worse.
HUNTINGTON, IN
wfft.com

Parkview Health hospitals receive country's top nursing honor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Health hospitals received the top nursing honor in the country. The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the country have earned Magnet status. Senior Vice President for Nursing Professional Development Erin...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
fortwaynesnbc.com

Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Thief steals valuables out of Fort Wayne Planet Fitness lockers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Planet Fitness might be a judgment-free zone but Fort Wayne resident Seth Pinkerton does not feel safe at one of their locations anymore. “It’s just like a very violated feeling,” Pinkerton said. Pinkerton was going about his Thursday afternoon routine as usual, working...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Walk to End Alzheimer's event to take place at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Alzheimer’s Association invites people to participate in the 2022 Walk to end Alzheimer's, which will take place on October 8 at Parkview Field. Pre-walk activities begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden Ceremony, which gives participants a way to represent their...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Tox-Away Saturday events scheduled for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host two events for residents to safely dispose of hazardous waste. The first event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are advised to enter the premises via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

FWCS bus struck when car tries to drive around

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lois Lane, near Getz Road and West Jefferson Boulevard. According to a Fort Wayne Police report, Bus 224 had...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Application filed to exhume teen girl’s remains after 60 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The family of a teen girl murdered in Paulding, Ohio decades ago is hoping that modern technology can identify a killer. On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.
PAULDING, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations

The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
WARSAW, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
FORT WAYNE, IN

