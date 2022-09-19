On Sept. 15, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis made the 500+ mile trip up to Bronx, New York, to attend a private training session that featured five-star playmaker Ian Jackson. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School is rated as the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite) and is among UNC's top targets in the cycle.

