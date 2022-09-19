Read full article on original website
RALEIGH – NC State Athletics has announced its plan to enhance the Wolfpack women's basketball locker room inside of Reynolds Coliseum. The plan celebrates NC State's historic women's basketball program with upgrades that will strengthen the experience of the student-athletes and help the team continue competing for and winning championships at the highest level.
Irish Illustrated Insider delves into Notre Dame's challenge to combat North Carolina's perimeter athletes and, conversely, the Tar Heels recently annual battle to fight off the offensive and defensive line prowess of the Irish.
LOOK: Hubert Davis Watches Five-Star Ian Jackson at Private New York Training Session
On Sept. 15, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis made the 500+ mile trip up to Bronx, New York, to attend a private training session that featured five-star playmaker Ian Jackson. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Cardinal Hayes High School is rated as the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite) and is among UNC's top targets in the cycle.
