NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report
The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans out vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 3 after appeal of one-game suspension denied
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension without pay was upheld by appeals officer James Thrash, the NFL announced Wednesday. Evans will miss the Buccaneers' home opener Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' one-game suspension will cost him $62,222. His base salary is $1.12 million after he...
Source: NFL warns Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians over sideline conduct in Week 2
TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL sent former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians a warning about his conduct on the sideline in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, telling him future similar conduct will result in discipline for him and the club, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. Arians,...
Buccaneers' Mike Evans' suspension upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' appeal of his one-game suspension was denied on Wednesday, and he has now been officially ruled out of Week 3's clash with the Packers. Evans will return for Week 4's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Evans unavailable and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay's three-wide sets on Sunday might consist of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.
