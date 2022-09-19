The world’s changing climate, reflected in more and more destructive wildfires, drought, floods and severe weather events, has led the United States to set a goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Four professors in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis are working toward that goal with a combined $10.7 million in newly awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO