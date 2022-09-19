Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
wustl.edu
Boyer to study ‘wild religions’
Pascal Boyer, the Henry Luce Professor of Collective and Individual Memory in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, along with collaborators at the University of Oxford and California State University, won a $2 million grant from the Templeton Religion Trust for research examining the success of religions within a psychological context.
wustl.edu
Packnett Cunningham, DeBaun to headline Ervin Scholars anniversary event
Ervin Scholars alumnae Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Morgan DeBaun will give a talk, “Bridging Gaps: Hometown Ervin Scholars Changing the World,” as part of the 35th anniversary celebration of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Edison Theatre at Washington University in St. Louis.
St. Louis American
35 years of tradition, giving, pride, community
African American educators and students who have excelled academically and professionally will be honored during The St. Louis American Foundation milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America's Center downtown. This is the first gala in person in three years.
wustl.edu
Pierce named editor of Organization Science
Lamar Pierce, professor of organization and strategy at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, has been appointed editor-in-chief of Organization Science. His term begins Jan. 1. INFORMS publishes the journal, now in its 33rd year, which shares groundbreaking research about organizations, including their processes, structures, technologies, identities,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wustl.edu
Leading college voting expert to speak at Civic Action Week
Nancy Thomas, a leading expert in voting patterns among college students, will join Chancellor Andrew D. Martin for the discussion “Educating for Democracy in a Time of Division” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Simon Hall at Washington University in St. Louis. Registration is requested. Thomas directs...
wustl.edu
De Fer, Fraser honored by American College of Physicians
Thomas M. De Fer, MD, chief of the Division of General Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the 2021-22 Jane F. Desforges Distinguished Teacher Award from the American College of Physicians (ACP) during its annual meeting in April. The award is bestowed upon a fellow or master of the college who has demonstrated the qualities of a great teacher, as judged by former students’ accomplishments.
St. Louis Realtors offers apology for role in ‘legacy of racism and discrimination’
An historic apology today from St. Louis Realtors, one of the largest real estate associations in the United States. Its leadership apologized Monday for what it called “a legacy of racism and discrimination.”
wustl.edu
Infectious diseases organization honors 3 WashU physicians
Three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been elected fellows of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). They are Ige A. George, MD, Caline Mattar, MD, and Anupam Pande, MD, all associate professors of medicine in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wustl.edu
Siteman, University of Missouri to collaborate on cancer research, with aim to improve care
Collaboration also will extend efforts toward cancer prevention, education throughout Missouri. Cancer research will get a boost in Missouri through a new collaboration between Siteman Cancer Center and University of Missouri Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia. The aim is to improve cancer care throughout Missouri. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
St. Louis REALTORS apologizes for history of racist housing policies, announce equity plan
St. Louis REALTORS, one of the largest real estate associations in the country, has issued an official apology for their role in a system that discriminates against Black home buyers, and announced a new equity initiative.
No classes today at McCluer High School
Students at McCluer High School get this Tuesday off.
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade
Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
wustl.edu
Media Advisory: Exhibit preview with artist Katharina Grosse
WHAT: Media preview of “Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions.”. WHERE: Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis. WHEN: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Katharina Grosse is internationally celebrated for her large-scale, on-site works that she paints across built and natural environments. But...
wustl.edu
McKelvey Engineering faculty awarded $10.7 million in federal clean energy grants
The world’s changing climate, reflected in more and more destructive wildfires, drought, floods and severe weather events, has led the United States to set a goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Four professors in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis are working toward that goal with a combined $10.7 million in newly awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
Missouri News Anchor Unleashes Profanity-Filled Tirade On Female Co-Host
A recording of the confronation was sent to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
'Naloxboxes' distributed across St. Louis neighborhoods to fight opioid epidemic
ST. LOUIS — PreventEd and People's Health Center are installing Naloxboxes. Each box has two doses of Narcan, which reverses opioid overdose effects, a rescue breathing mask and instructions. In the last five years, opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis's Black community have increased by 500%, and that's just...
Shooting at Courtesy Diner in South St. Louis Injures Woman
Staff chased dine-and-dashers before shots rang out
Teen shot in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.
Comments / 0