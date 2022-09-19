ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

Boyer to study ‘wild religions’

Pascal Boyer, the Henry Luce Professor of Collective and Individual Memory in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, along with collaborators at the University of Oxford and California State University, won a $2 million grant from the Templeton Religion Trust for research examining the success of religions within a psychological context.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Packnett Cunningham, DeBaun to headline Ervin Scholars anniversary event

Ervin Scholars alumnae Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Morgan DeBaun will give a talk, “Bridging Gaps: Hometown Ervin Scholars Changing the World,” as part of the 35th anniversary celebration of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Edison Theatre at Washington University in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

35 years of tradition, giving, pride, community

African American educators and students who have excelled academically and professionally will be honored during The St. Louis American Foundation milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America's Center downtown. This is the first gala in person in three years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Pierce named editor of Organization Science

Lamar Pierce, professor of organization and strategy at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School, has been appointed editor-in-chief of Organization Science. His term begins Jan. 1. INFORMS publishes the journal, now in its 33rd year, which shares groundbreaking research about organizations, including their processes, structures, technologies, identities,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
wustl.edu

Leading college voting expert to speak at Civic Action Week

Nancy Thomas, a leading expert in voting patterns among college students, will join Chancellor Andrew D. Martin for the discussion “Educating for Democracy in a Time of Division” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Simon Hall at Washington University in St. Louis. Registration is requested. Thomas directs...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

De Fer, Fraser honored by American College of Physicians

Thomas M. De Fer, MD, chief of the Division of General Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the 2021-22 Jane F. Desforges Distinguished Teacher Award from the American College of Physicians (ACP) during its annual meeting in April. The award is bestowed upon a fellow or master of the college who has demonstrated the qualities of a great teacher, as judged by former students’ accomplishments.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Infectious diseases organization honors 3 WashU physicians

Three faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been elected fellows of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). They are Ige A. George, MD, Caline Mattar, MD, and Anupam Pande, MD, all associate professors of medicine in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Siteman, University of Missouri to collaborate on cancer research, with aim to improve care

Collaboration also will extend efforts toward cancer prevention, education throughout Missouri. Cancer research will get a boost in Missouri through a new collaboration between Siteman Cancer Center and University of Missouri Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia. The aim is to improve cancer care throughout Missouri. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade

Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Media Advisory: Exhibit preview with artist Katharina Grosse

WHAT: Media preview of “Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions.”. WHERE: Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis. WHEN: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Katharina Grosse is internationally celebrated for her large-scale, on-site works that she paints across built and natural environments. But...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

McKelvey Engineering faculty awarded $10.7 million in federal clean energy grants

The world’s changing climate, reflected in more and more destructive wildfires, drought, floods and severe weather events, has led the United States to set a goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Four professors in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis are working toward that goal with a combined $10.7 million in newly awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
SAINT LOUIS, MO

