While much has changed in 15 years, Long's goals haven't
UPDATED 9-19-22 to include a correction regarding the status of the I-2 Corridor, which was included in the County's Long-Range Transportation Plan adopted Aug. 9. When Cynthia Long was seeking her first term as County Commissioner 16 years ago, she spoke frequently about the need to attract new business and create jobs in Williamson County.
School board votes to name field in honor of Vance
Following the street running in front of the fieldhouse on the campus of Liberty Hill High School being named “Jeff Walker Way” last month, another Panthers gridiron legend has been honored, as the Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved the naming of the school's football field to “Jerry Vance Field at Panther Stadium”.
Lady Panthers tame Lions in four sets
Everything was going smoothly for the Lady Panthers in their home district match against Leander on Tuesday night, cruising to victory in the opening two sets and poised to sweep the Lions back down Bagdad. But, in the third set, the visitors decided they hadn't yet seen enough of their...
