ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos Misses Show Again, Fans Voice Concern

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos did not appear on the ABC show on Friday and fans are voicing their concern. Stephanopoulos is one of the show’s main anchors. Well, he had been on vacation for a bit and just returned to the show this week. As reported by The Sun, ABC correspondent Gio Benitez would take the longtime host’s place on Friday morning.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adweek#The Adweek Home Work
AdWeek

Tuesday Stir

-Bose recently launched the new QuietComfort Earbuds II, which personalize audio and noise cancellation performance to the unique shape of every ear. Anomaly has now introduced a new multimedia campaign called “For Your Ears Only” to support the product launch. The campaign highlights that the buds are uniquely tuned to your ears. “For Your Ears Only” paints different outlines, in which QC Earbuds II wearers experience inspiring moments while listening to “Because I’m Me” by The Avalanches.
ELECTRONICS
AdWeek

Paramount+: What’s Coming in October 2022

Get ready to celebrate Halloween a little early this year. Paramount+ is conjuring up new Halloween-themed content for this October, including the Nickelodeon live-action musical and horror film Monster High The Movie, the thriller Significant Other and the return of the comedy Ghosts. Additionally, “Peak Screaming,” from its Halloween collection, is returning and will see plenty of horror content, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Addams Family, V for Vengeance, the first three Scream films and the Indiana Jones franchise.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Creative Flavor: Alonso Arias Isn't Afraid of the Project Nobody Wants

These days, Colombian performer J Balvin—otherwise known as the “Prince of Reggaeton”—is considered advertising gold amongst legacy brands like UPS and McDonald’s. But back in 2014, the singer was still growing his audience with the help of brands like Coors Light and creative marketers like Dallas-based creative director Alonso Arias.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
AdWeek

The Adult Swim Festival Is Coming to The Roku Channel

The Adult Swim Festival, a three-part special featuring performances from the live event that took place in Philadelphia in August, will air exclusively on The Roku Channel. Starting on Sept. 23, viewers can stream the special for free with commercials. This year’s Adult Swim Festival was a weekend of shows...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy