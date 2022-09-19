Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Veronica Elizondo Helps Brands Emotionally Connect With Culture
Turning a relatable moment into an effective ad comes with its own set of challenges. How niche can the observation be? Is it timely or evergreen? Should this brand even be a part of this conversation?. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Shannon Miller. Shannon Miller is...
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-Bose recently launched the new QuietComfort Earbuds II, which personalize audio and noise cancellation performance to the unique shape of every ear. Anomaly has now introduced a new multimedia campaign called “For Your Ears Only” to support the product launch. The campaign highlights that the buds are uniquely tuned to your ears. “For Your Ears Only” paints different outlines, in which QC Earbuds II wearers experience inspiring moments while listening to “Because I’m Me” by The Avalanches.
AdWeek
Paramount+: What’s Coming in October 2022
Get ready to celebrate Halloween a little early this year. Paramount+ is conjuring up new Halloween-themed content for this October, including the Nickelodeon live-action musical and horror film Monster High The Movie, the thriller Significant Other and the return of the comedy Ghosts. Additionally, “Peak Screaming,” from its Halloween collection, is returning and will see plenty of horror content, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Addams Family, V for Vengeance, the first three Scream films and the Indiana Jones franchise.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Alonso Arias Isn't Afraid of the Project Nobody Wants
These days, Colombian performer J Balvin—otherwise known as the “Prince of Reggaeton”—is considered advertising gold amongst legacy brands like UPS and McDonald’s. But back in 2014, the singer was still growing his audience with the help of brands like Coors Light and creative marketers like Dallas-based creative director Alonso Arias.
