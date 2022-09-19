Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
The Seahawks gave an embarrassing performance in their 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday
It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
After the Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks thanks in part to coach Nathaniel Hackett’s questionable decision-making, quarterback Russell Wilson publicly backed Hackett and said he believes in the coach. Hackett then came under scrutiny again in Week 2 after his slow decision-making forced the Broncos into two...
The 2021 NFL draft class in not working out so great for the Seahawks. Decimated from the start by the ill-conceived Jamal Adams trade, the team wound up with only three selections in the draft. So far, only one of them has been able to stay healthy. Fourth-round draft pick...
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
