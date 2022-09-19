ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Charlotte, 7, arrives with Prince William & Kate Middleton before she & George, 9, walk in funeral procession

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdEwc_0i1tvvuQ00

PRINCESS Charlotte has arrived with dad Prince William for the Queen’s funeral.

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, are the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother’s state funeral today and will walk in the procession behind Her Majesty's coffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJcod_0i1tvvuQ00
Princess Charlotte arriving with dad Prince William for the Queen's funeral

Their late inclusion is believed to be the idea of parents Prince William and Kate Middleton who believed it important they attend the historic occasion.

William was seen travelling in a Range Rover with a police escort towards the palace shortly after 10.15am.

He had a reflective expression on his face as he travelled with Princess Charlotte beside him in the car.

In emotional scenes, Charlotte and George are set to walk with their ­parents — and in front of Harry and Meghan — as they follow the late monarch’s coffin inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bS7Gy_0i1tvvuQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPxF8_0i1tvvuQ00

The royal youngsters are among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey before a committal service at Windsor Castle.

It is their chance to say goodbye to the woman they called “Gan-Gan”.

George and Charlotte previously walked hand-in-hand with their parents at the thanksgiving service for Prince Philip in March.

Today's procession is being led by King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort and followed by senior royals.

Crowds of heartbroken mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday.

The entire funeral ceremony is being screened on television to an estimated worldwide audience of four billion people.

The 2,000 mourners inside include heads of state, foreign royals and almost 200 key workers and volunteers.

William and Kate's youngest child Louis will not be at either service.

The four-year-old is struggling to understand the Queen's death, mum Kate has revealed.

The Princess of Wales said her eldest son George is "sort of realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on".

But she said Louis is struggling - and has been asking a lot of questions ahead of his "Gan-Gan's" funeral today.

Kate made the revelations while speaking to Australia's Governor-General at a reception held for Commonwealth dignitaries last night.

Recalling the chat, David Hurley said: "The younger one is now asking questions like, 'do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral' and things like that, because she's not going to be there?'"

It comes as...

It comes after up to 400,000 people queued for hours to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6.30am.

The Queen will today be re­united with her beloved Philip, the monarch’s “rock and stay” for more than seven decades.

At a private service inside Windsor Castle, Her Majesty will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh, who died 18 months ago, aged 99.

Last night, a never-before-seen photograph of the smiling Queen was released by her family on the eve of her funeral.

She is seen wearing her Aquamarine Clip Brooches, a gift on her 18th birthday by her father King George VI.

It was taken in May for a collection to mark her Platinum Jubilee celebrations for serving 70 years on the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdENe_0i1tvvuQ00
Younger brother Louis has been left at home while George and Charlotte join their parents at the Queen's funeral Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNQ8s_0i1tvvuQ00
Her Majesty in an unseen photo released by the Royal Family ahead of her funeral today Credit: PA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CNN reporter is blasted for 'disrespectfully' referring to William and Kate as 'the other two royals' during report about Windsor truce walkabout in wake of Queen's death

CNN angered monarchists on Saturday by referring to Harry and Meghan by name - only to dismiss Prince William and Kate Middleton as 'the other two royals' moments later. Scott McLean, CNN's international correspondent based in London, made the gaffe while reporting on the newly-promoted Prince and Princess of Wales' and Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise joint walkabout in Windsor Saturday, two days after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hurley
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#The National Bank
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

William And Kate Caught Showing PDA Following The Queen's Death

Much was made of the difference in body language between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle last weekend. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been known to show more affection toward one another and this somber occasion was no exception, with the couple holding hands and staying close throughout the visit. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked further away from one another and only showed a hint of PDA when he placed his hand upon her back at one point.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Meghan Markle's New Media Ally Completely Rips King Charles To Shreds

In late August, New York Magazine's The Cut published a feature on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The roya and writer Allison P. Davis spoke of various things in the interview, especially Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. The podcast has since been put on pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via Metro), in a mark of respect during the U.K.'s mourning period. This period ends for the British public on the day of the queen's funeral (September 19), and seven days after that for members of the royal family, according to Metro.
CELEBRITIES
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
762K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy