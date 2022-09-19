Read full article on original website
thetrek.co
CDT Days 84-99: Northern Montana
The Northern Montana section of the CDT began with a 1,200 ft. climb on day 84. It brought us to Warren Lake, which for my money, was one of the most scenic lakes I’d seen in hundreds of miles. Around 18 miles deep, Cleansweep and I arrived at a junction: we could take the redline CDT around Butte, Montana, or take the Anaconda Cutoff. The cutoff would bring us through the community of Anaconda, as well as slice off some miles from our total. We opted for the alternate, which immediately delighted us with beautiful mountain views and a cool breeze. That afternoon we passed some of the last sobos of our journey. We made camp at USFS Spring Hill campground near MT Highway 1.
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22
Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
Flathead Beacon
Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall
As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
yourbigsky.com
Montana VA announce annual Saluting Branches
The eighth annual Saluting Branches event starts on Wednesday, September 28, at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and state veterans cemetery outside Helena, Montana. According to the Montana VA press release, over 25 volunteers across Montana will be at the 138-acre campus to trim and maintain the trees, ensuring it stays beautiful for veterans and their families who visit.
Montana hunters should be extra cautious about bears this season
With hunting season well underway -- and the abnormal amount of bear activity this year -- hunters in Montana will want to be extra cautious this season.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
7 Great Resources for Montana Foraging and Mushroom Hunting
Gathering edibles in the outdoors of Montana has become incredibly popular. What's not to like? Finding food gems while enjoying the best landscape in the country sounds pretty good to us. Whether you're a seasoned expert and have been foraging for years or a newbie who can't yet recognize edible...
mtpr.org
As facial recognition arrives in schools, Montana enters uncharted territory
Facial recognition technology has been put into at least one school district in Montana. The surveillance, characterized as a safety tool, is in use as policy makers in Montana debate how to regulate that kind of technology. Two years ago, a small rural school district along the Rocky Mountain Front...
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
Incredible Chainsaw Art Competition Held in Montana. Take a Look
If you've spent any time at all driving the two-lane highways around the Treasure State, I'm sure you're familiar with chainsaw art. The shops of these talented artists crisscross Montana and other western states that have historic ties to the timber industry. Perhaps you've got a bear or trout or...
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
Whitefish Pilot
Hospital begins expansion to add new observation wing
Logan Health — Whitefish recently broke ground on an expansion that will add a new wing specifically for short-term stays. The new Observation Unit Wing will be added to the south end of the building opposite from the Birth Center. The new wing will add 5,750 square feet to the existing hospital with six beds to be used for stays that are typically less than 24 hours and do not exceed 48 hours. Construction began in early September 2022 and is expected to be completed by fall of 2023.
Speed limit reduced on Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers
The speed limit is being dropped from 70 mph to 60 mph on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers.
Montana Movies: "The River Wild"
