Nelda Lorraine Keyes Holifield
Nelda Lorraine Keyes Holifield passed away peacefully on to her heavenly home on Monday, September 19, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born May 29, 1936 in Laurel, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert “Bob” and Frances Bradley Keyes,...
Prentiss Simpson Sr.
Prentiss Simpson Sr., 79 of Hattiesburg, MS passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Friday, March 19, 1943 in Stringer, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home on...
Patsy Gail Atchley
Mrs. Patsy Gail Atchley, age 72, of Bay Springs, and a longtime resident of Montrose, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home. Mrs. Atchley was a resident of Taylorsville before relocating to Jasper County almost thirty years ago. She was a homemaker and a Christian by faith. “Nanna” was an excellent cook. Her homemade biscuits were always requested. Other favorite pass times were sewing, quilting, and being a “mother to all.” She was loved and will be missed by her family.
Larry Hancock
Mr. Larry Hancock, age 75, of Stringer, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving and supportive family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 6:30 pm at Liberty Baptist Cemetery at Stringer. Burial will follow the graveside service under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. Bro. Allen McCord will officiate.
Jones College holds community-wide Blood Drive
ELLISVILLE – Jones College is hosting a community-wide blood drive, Monday through Wednesday, September 19-21, in the D.O. Thoms Physical Education Building. Jones College students with classes in the Industrial Services Building were able to give blood on Monday with Vitalant’s Blood Mobile conveniently located in the parking lot. On Tuesday and Wednesday, donations will be collected in the P.E. Building from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Esmeralda Figueroa Named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
Golden Eagle graduate student Esmeralda Figueroa was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after playing a hand in two Black and Gold goals this past weekend at conference opener, the league announced Sept. 20. The forward from Laurel, Miss., had one goal and one assist at Sunday's...
Three to be added to Bobcat Sports Hall of Fame
ELLISVILLE – A trio of talented individuals comprise the 2022 Jones College Sports Hall of Fame class. Softball pitcher Ginger Lonergan, women’s basketball standout Pauline Love and football’s Anthony Maddox, who went on to play in the NFL, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 22 when the Bobcats host East Central at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
Shooting suspect of four-year-old girl in custody
The suspect in the shooting of a four year old girl at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road this afternoon is IN CUSTODY in Livingston, Alabama. Agents and investigators with the 17th District - District Attorney’s Office in Alabama captured Brown during an intense manhunt that crossed state lines.
Revised: Jones County Sheriff's Department executes a narcotics search warrant
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a narcotics search warrant this afternoon at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun Community. Sheriff Joe Berlin led a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies, and corrections officers on the raid. The search warrant team arrested eight adult males who were inside the residence and detained three adult females and a adult male in the front yard of the residence. The four individuals who were outside the residence were later released.
