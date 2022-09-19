Mrs. Patsy Gail Atchley, age 72, of Bay Springs, and a longtime resident of Montrose, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home. Mrs. Atchley was a resident of Taylorsville before relocating to Jasper County almost thirty years ago. She was a homemaker and a Christian by faith. “Nanna” was an excellent cook. Her homemade biscuits were always requested. Other favorite pass times were sewing, quilting, and being a “mother to all.” She was loved and will be missed by her family.

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO