tctmd.com
Calcified Nodules Signal Worst Outcome Among OCT-Defined ACS Causes
BOSTON, MA—Most cases of acute coronary syndrome are caused by plaque rupture, but those tied to calcified nodules carry the greatest risk of MACE at 1 year, according to the largest prospective optical coherence tomography (OCT) study to address these issues to date. In the TACTICS registry of patients...
tctmd.com
RIVARAD: Rivaroxaban a Possible Solution to Radial Artery Occlusion
BOSTON, MA—For patients undergoing transradial coronary procedures, a short course of rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Bayer/Janssen) reduces the rate of radial artery occlusion without significantly increasing bleeding, the RIVARAD study shows. At 30 days, ultrasound revealed occlusion in 6.9% of patients who were treated with rivaroxaban 10 mg for 7 days...
healio.com
Routine ultrasound improved femoral access; did not lower bleeding, vascular complications
BOSTON — Ultrasound-guided femoral access improved first attempt success in coronary procedures but did not reduce the occurrence of major bleeding and vascular complications vs. fluoroscopy alone, a speaker reported. The results of the UNIVERSAL trial were presented at TCT 2022 and simultaneously published in JAMA Cardiology. “We know...
MedPage Today
PCSK9 Inhibitor Passes Muster for LDL Reduction in Acute Coronary Syndrome
BOSTON -- A PCSK9 inhibitor contributed extra LDL cholesterol lowering as an early add-on to standard high-intensity statins in the acute period of ST-segment elevation MI (STEMI), the small EPIC-STEMI trial found. Between alirocumab (Praluent) and sham injections given right before percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and repeated at 2 and...
Nature.com
Visual impairment and major eye diseases in stroke: a national cross-sectional study
Major ocular diseases share common risk factors and pathogeneses with stroke. This study aimed to evaluate the relation between stroke and ocular diseases including visual impairment (VI). Methods. The cross-sectional study investigated the prevalence and associations of VI and major eye diseases with stroke among 4570 participants in the 2005"“2008...
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
tctmd.com
Valve Fracture for ViV TAVI Linked With Higher Mortality
BOSTON, MA—Fracturing a surgical aortic valve to facilitate valve-in-valve (ViV) TAVI with the Sapien 3 or Ultra device (Edwards Lifesciences) is associated with a higher risk of in-hospital mortality, particularly if the old surgical valve is fractured before implanting the new transcatheter valve, according to data presented this week.
curetoday.com
Chemoradiotherapy May Provide Long-Term Survival Benefit for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
Long-term outcomes from this trial confirm the benefit of treatment with chemoradiotherapy over chemotherapy along for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Chemoradiotherapy continued to show benefit in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer compared with radiotherapy alone over a 10-year period, according to findings from a phase 3 trial. It was...
Nature.com
Clinical impact of blood pressure on cardiovascular death in patients 80 years and older following acute myocardial infarction: a prospective cohort study
Numerous trials have shown that lowering blood pressure (BP) reduces cardiovascular risk and mortality, yet data about the impact of BP on cardiovascular death risk in patients aged â‰¥80 years with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) are sparse. This study explored the prognostic value of BP for cardiovascular death during the first 48"‰h after admission following AMI among patients aged â‰¥80 years. A total of 1005 patients â‰¥80 years with AMI were enrolled. Average BP parameters, including systolic, diastolic, and pulse BP, over the first 48"‰h after admission were calculated. The end point was cardiovascular death. Receiver operating curve (ROC) analysis was used to identify whether BP was relevant to cardiovascular death. The relationship between BP levels and cardiovascular death was evaluated by Cox regression models. ROC analysis showed that average diastolic blood pressure (aDBP), but not systolic and pulse BP, was relevant to cardiovascular death, and the optimal cutoff was 65"‰mmHg. During the 2.9-year follow-up, patients who died from a cardiovascular cause had lower aDBP levels than those who did not (p"‰="‰0.002). Patients with aDBP <65"‰mmHg had a 1.5-fold higher incidence of cardiovascular death than those with aDBP â‰¥65"‰mmHg (35.9% vs. 24.0%; p"‰<"‰0.001). In multivariable regression analysis, low aDBP remained a strong and independent predictor of cardiovascular death (adjusted hazard ratio 1.907; 95% CI 1.303"“2.792). aDBP was independently associated with cardiovascular death in patients aged â‰¥80 years with AMI, suggesting that aDBP may be a useful index to predict worse outcome in these patients.
docwirenews.com
Risk Factors for SLE Development in Patients With ITP
Researchers, led by Soo Min Ahn, examined patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who later developed systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and found that younger age, organ bleeding, and antinuclear antibody (ANA) positivity were potential risk factors for the occurrence of SLE. Their findings were published in Arthritis Research & Therapy.
pharmacytimes.com
Viloxazine ER Shows Promising Outcomes for Adult Patients with ADHD
Viloxazine ER treatment was associated with symptom, function, and clinical improvement in adults with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. Nine of 10 children diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) continue to experience symptoms in adulthood. ADHD may negatively impact educational status, social isolation, sleep disturbances, and self-esteem. Receiving ADHD treatment may improve some of the symptoms and improve quality of life.
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
Ketamine paired with looking at smiling faces to build positive associations holds promise for helping people with treatment-resistant depression
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Simple computer exercises using positive words and images designed to boost self-worth can prolong the antidepressant effects of ketamine in people with depression. That’s what my research team and I found in our new study. Over two decades...
Nature.com
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
MedicalXpress
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
targetedonc.com
Preventing Thrombosis in Patients with Polycythemia Vera
Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, a professor of Medicine and a hematologic oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera (PV).
MedicalXpress
Study finds mechanical circulatory support and renal perfusion success with the ModulHeart device
A first-in-human (FIH) study using the ModulHeart device (Puzzle Medical Devices Inc.) has demonstrated significant improvement in cardiac output, left ventricular end diastolic pressure, and urine output in patients with heart failure or undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The findings were presented today during the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium and simultaneously published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.
Nature.com
Prevalence and predictors of diabetes-related distress in adults with type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetes (T1DM) is a chronic disease requiring lifelong insulin therapy and rigorous self-management. As it negatively impacts the affected individuals' quality of life, it may eventually lead to diabetes-related distress. This study evaluated the prevalence and identified the predictors of diabetes-related distress in a representative sample of adults with T1DM treated at secondary and tertiary levels in Croatia. A multicenter, cross-sectional study was conducted in adults with T1DM in Croatia (N"‰="‰100). Data were collected between January 2018 and December 2018 from medical records and interviews during a single clinical visit, when participants completed a 20-item Problem Area in Diabetes (PAID) Questionnaire. The proportion of participants with a total PAID score"‰â‰¥"‰40 indicating high diabetes-related distress was calculated, and binary logistic regression was run to determine predictors. High diabetes-related distress was found in 36% of participants, with a mean PAID total score of 31.9 (21.1). The predictors of diabetes-related distress were higher HbA1c level (OR"‰="‰1.491, p"‰="‰0.037, CI"‰="‰1.025"“2.169) and the presence of microvascular complications (OR"‰="‰4.611, p"‰="‰0.005; 95%CI 1.546"“13.754). Worrying about the future and chronic complications and feeling guilty when off-track with diabetes management were identified as items that contribute the most to distress. Diabetes-related distress is a frequent condition in adults with T1DM in Croatia. Special attention should be given to patients with suboptimal glycemic control and microvascular complications. Given the high prevalence and impact of psychosocial problems in diabetes, psychological care should be integrated into routine care for adults with type 1 diabetes.
