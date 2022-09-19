Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena, the Speed of Now tour was in town. From start to finish, from Ingrid Andress to Keith Urban, it was an amazing show. One of the highlights was when Keith took time out to read some fo the signs in the crowd, and he saw one sign that said “Our husbands said it was okay if we hug you”. So, Keith invited the up on stage and that’s when he got a surprise he wasn’t expecting. He had actually met these women before thanks to the same sign.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO