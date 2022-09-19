Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Outdoor Life: Rose Hill Fall Festival
The Rose Hill Fall Festival is coming quickly! If you haven’t been before this is an event you don’t want to miss! Friday, October 7th – Sunday, October 9th make your way to Rose Hill and enjoy activities for the family!. Kicking things off on Friday with...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Cajun flair rolls into McPherson
By Jessie Wagoner McPHERSON—Cajun-style food has been a rare treat in McPherson, but with the opening of The Cajun Crab food truck, cajun has roared into town. Seafood boils, cajun fried shrimp and many other southern favorites are now available regularly. The Cajun Crab, owned by Nicholas Johnson and Scarlet Gagnevin, opened at […]
KSN.com
Music and Arts Scene: Wichita Piano Services
Wichita Piano Services will repair any problem you have with your instrument, no matter how old it may be. They come to your home or they can work on the piano at their office and get it back to its playing form. They have numerous technicians that are experienced and...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Pupuseria El Torogoz
Wichita has another place in town for Salvadoran food with the arrival of Pupuseria El Torogoz. The new restaurant opened over the weekend and, similar to their competitors, they are open for just breakfast and lunch. This once again leaves us with limited options for Salvadoran food at dinner time. But I can’t blame them because I don’t like working in the evening either.
KSN.com
ICT Block Party + Polo on the Plains
This weekend get out and enjoy one of the many events happening in your area! If you are in the Wichita area there are a couple we started the show sharing details about. The ICT Block Party takes place Saturday, September 24th from 3pm – 10pm at Nafgzer Park. Expect great energy, music food, and local vendors sharing their locally made products. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come and have a great time supporting local.
Longtime friends teaming up to open daiquiri lounge, restaurant near Central & Hillside
The two are taking over a restaurant space vacated by its previous tenant earlier this month.
Wichita castle for sale: Endless possibilities
WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
KSN.com
Kansas Caring Hands: Pando Initiative – Cooking for A Cause
The Pando Initiative connects Wichita, Derby, and Haysville Kansas students to people, communities, and organizations helping them build strength, vitality and the courage to take the initiative to succeed. With the support of Pando Intiative, every student can thrive. It is time for one of the biggest fundraisers and opportunities...
KWCH.com
Building You: Felipe Lujano Jr. of Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now. Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant is hiring multiple roles across their four locations, from cooks to wait staff. “The original location on West Central, we still have that location open...
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
KVOE
Small grass fires near Emporia handled quickly Wednesday
Several Lyon County fire departments went east of Emporia to handle small grass fires Wednesday afternoon. Initially, several fires were reported near Roads 190 and U, about six miles east of Emporia and six miles northwest of Neosho Rapids. Emporia Fire says there were actually two fires — one near 190 and U and another near Roads 200 and U.
Kansas Food Bank gets truck and $52K
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank got some help with its effort to feed the hungry. It announced that Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske collaborated to donate a refrigerated truck and $52,000. The donation will help with food distributions across the food bank’s 85-county service area. “As a result of […]
Drowning in Legos? A new shop opening in Wichita in two weeks will buy them back from you
It won’t be an official Lego store, but it will be a Lego-authorized reseller. Here’s how Let’s Go Build will work:
High demand for building a home in Wichita, despite national trends
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re looking to build a house in Wichita, the demand is high. Nationwide there’s been a slowdown in the homebuilding industry, with some builders lowering prices even though costs are still high to build. Experts shared that the market is shifting. “For the most part, we are still seeing a […]
Big changes coming to Wichita's Century II, Westlink Branch Library
Three significant projects are planned next year for the facility, including rehabilitation of the blue dome roof, costing $5 million. Bids for the work will go out this fall.
kfdi.com
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
kfdi.com
Same Sign Is The Charm For Two Friends at Keith Urban in Wichita
Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena, the Speed of Now tour was in town. From start to finish, from Ingrid Andress to Keith Urban, it was an amazing show. One of the highlights was when Keith took time out to read some fo the signs in the crowd, and he saw one sign that said “Our husbands said it was okay if we hug you”. So, Keith invited the up on stage and that’s when he got a surprise he wasn’t expecting. He had actually met these women before thanks to the same sign.
