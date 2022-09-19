ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Outdoor Life: Rose Hill Fall Festival

The Rose Hill Fall Festival is coming quickly! If you haven’t been before this is an event you don’t want to miss! Friday, October 7th – Sunday, October 9th make your way to Rose Hill and enjoy activities for the family!. Kicking things off on Friday with...
ROSE HILL, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Cajun flair rolls into McPherson

By Jessie Wagoner McPHERSON—Cajun-style food has been a rare treat in McPherson, but with the opening of The Cajun Crab food truck, cajun has roared into town. Seafood boils, cajun fried shrimp and many other southern favorites are now available regularly. The Cajun Crab, owned by Nicholas Johnson and Scarlet Gagnevin, opened at […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN.com

Music and Arts Scene: Wichita Piano Services

Wichita Piano Services will repair any problem you have with your instrument, no matter how old it may be. They come to your home or they can work on the piano at their office and get it back to its playing form. They have numerous technicians that are experienced and...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Pupuseria El Torogoz

Wichita has another place in town for Salvadoran food with the arrival of Pupuseria El Torogoz. The new restaurant opened over the weekend and, similar to their competitors, they are open for just breakfast and lunch. This once again leaves us with limited options for Salvadoran food at dinner time. But I can’t blame them because I don’t like working in the evening either.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
El Dorado, KS
Government
City
El Dorado, KS
KSN.com

ICT Block Party + Polo on the Plains

This weekend get out and enjoy one of the many events happening in your area! If you are in the Wichita area there are a couple we started the show sharing details about. The ICT Block Party takes place Saturday, September 24th from 3pm – 10pm at Nafgzer Park. Expect great energy, music food, and local vendors sharing their locally made products. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come and have a great time supporting local.
WICHITA, KS
WEHT/WTVW

Wichita castle for sale: Endless possibilities

WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Kansas Caring Hands: Pando Initiative – Cooking for A Cause

The Pando Initiative connects Wichita, Derby, and Haysville Kansas students to people, communities, and organizations helping them build strength, vitality and the courage to take the initiative to succeed. With the support of Pando Intiative, every student can thrive. It is time for one of the biggest fundraisers and opportunities...
HAYSVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Gold#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Big Night
KWCH.com

Building You: Felipe Lujano Jr. of Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now. Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant is hiring multiple roles across their four locations, from cooks to wait staff. “The original location on West Central, we still have that location open...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
KVOE

Small grass fires near Emporia handled quickly Wednesday

Several Lyon County fire departments went east of Emporia to handle small grass fires Wednesday afternoon. Initially, several fires were reported near Roads 190 and U, about six miles east of Emporia and six miles northwest of Neosho Rapids. Emporia Fire says there were actually two fires — one near 190 and U and another near Roads 200 and U.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas Food Bank gets truck and $52K

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank got some help with its effort to feed the hungry. It announced that Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske collaborated to donate a refrigerated truck and $52,000. The donation will help with food distributions across the food bank’s 85-county service area. “As a result of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

High demand for building a home in Wichita, despite national trends

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re looking to build a house in Wichita, the demand is high. Nationwide there’s been a slowdown in the homebuilding industry, with some builders lowering prices even though costs are still high to build. Experts shared that the market is shifting. “For the most part, we are still seeing a […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita

Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Same Sign Is The Charm For Two Friends at Keith Urban in Wichita

Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena, the Speed of Now tour was in town. From start to finish, from Ingrid Andress to Keith Urban, it was an amazing show. One of the highlights was when Keith took time out to read some fo the signs in the crowd, and he saw one sign that said “Our husbands said it was okay if we hug you”. So, Keith invited the up on stage and that’s when he got a surprise he wasn’t expecting. He had actually met these women before thanks to the same sign.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy