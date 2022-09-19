Read full article on original website
Home prices are falling in these 98 major housing markets—only 50 markets remain at the peak
Not long after mortgage rates spiked this spring, the U.S. housing market slipped into what the industry likes to call a housing recession. It means housing activity levels, like home sales, are contracting sharply. That’s hardly surprising: History tells us an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve means a so-called housing recession is right around the corner.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Map: How fast sellers are slashing home prices in America’s 97 biggest housing markets
The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices spike an unprecedented 43% in just over two years. But that’s over now: Spiked mortgage rates have pushed the U.S. housing market into a sharp slowdown that could threaten some of those gains. Some firms—including John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Zonda,...
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
A crash of the US housing market is 'very unlikely' even as mortgage rates surge to 14-year highs
A US housing market crash is "very unlikely" even as mortgage rates surge, investment manager Louis Navellier said. Navellier pointed to a record high in home equity as reason to believe that any drop in the housing market will be nothing like 2008. While demand for homes has taken a...
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
4 Ways Homebuying Will Change by 2023￼
Should you buy a house? Should you wait it out? Will mortgage rates continue to climb (along with the cost of everything else)? Over the past two years, the housing market has felt like a roller coaster, and searching for a home right now can make your head spin. We get it. That’s why we turned to Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale—and pored over the latest advancements in the industry—to get a sense of where things are headed and what you can do to be in the best spot possible to secure the home you’ve been dreaming of.
‘Poison’ Ivy Zelman—the analyst who predicted the 2008 housing bust—sees U.S. home prices falling in both 2023 and 2024. Here’s how much
“Poison Ivy.” That’s what housing bulls called analyst Ivy Zelman after she came out in 2005 and called the top of the housing bubble. When Toll Brothers CEO Bob Toll tried to say the housing market had bottomed out in 2006, Zelman famously quipped back, “Which Kool-Aid are you drinking, because I want some.” Of course, Zelman’s housing-bust fears proved more than correct, and all those at the time who thought demographics would continue to propel the aughts’ home prices forward were proved dead wrong.
Falling Home Sales Send Shock Waves Through Home Retailers And Flippers: How Bad Could It Get?
As mortgage rates topped 6%, for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, new home buyers are being squeezed on multiple fronts since elevated home prices, interest rates, and rising inflation are adding to everyone's bottom line. With the bond market pricing in the Fed hiking interest rates by...
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise
This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
Home prices remain high despite record inflation and high mortgage rates. Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com, explains what home sellers can expect going forward and how buyers might be able to get a lower price.
Housing Market Retreat: More Homes Are Selling for Below Asking Price
For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home is selling for less than its list price. That’s according to recent data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which uses a metric called the sale-to-list price ratio to track the relationship between a home’s listing price and its final sale price. The average sale-to-list-price ratio dropped to 99.8% over the four weeks ending on August 28 after consistently hovering above 100% since March 2021.
Mortgage applications rise for the first time in 6 weeks as buyers hurry into the housing market before the Fed's next rate hike
Weekly applications for mortgages rose for the first time in more than a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. Applications rose 3.8% last week after plunging 29% in the prior week. Mortgage demand rose as people prepared for the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Weekly applications for mortgages stepped...
Average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time in 14 years
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit the 6% mark for the first time in 14 years, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey released Wednesday. The MBA's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found the average interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan rose from...
Home sales continue to slide as Fed jacks up interest rate
The number of homes sold across the U.S. slowed in August, the seventh month in a row of declining sales. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that existing home sales fell to 4.8 million last month, down 0.4% from July. Home sales are down nearly 20% over the last year and are at their slowest annual pace since May 2020. The housing market has cooled as mortgage rates top 6%, double their level in January.
U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Reach 6.25%, Highest Level Since October 2008
(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan climbed to its highest level since October 2008, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) data showed on Wednesday. Rising mortgage rates are increasingly weighing on the interest-rate-sensitive housing sector as the Federal Reserve pushes on with aggressively lifting borrowing...
Home price growth slows in June for third consecutive month: Case-Shiller Index
Annual home price growth slowed in June, marking the third consecutive month of deceleration, according to the latest CoreLogic S&P Case-Shiller Index. Home prices rose 18% annually in June, down from the 19.9% annual increase in May, according to the report. On a monthly basis, home prices rose 0.6% from May to June.
Home prices see biggest drop in 9 years, thanks to higher mortgage rates
The super-heated housing market is cooling off. Home prices have fallen about 6% since their peak in June. The pace of sales also fell for the 7th straight month.
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 20, 2022: Rates continue climb
Mortgage rates jumped yet again Monday, resulting in the third time within a week that they've established a new 14-year high. The 30-year average is now above 6.5% and at its highest level since fall 2008. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 6.57% 6.78%
