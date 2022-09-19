Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst
Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
247Sports
College football rankings: Penn State soars in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 4
College football's Week 3 can be so different for so many programs. Some blue blood teams are finishing up their cupcakes and refining the small things ahead of a vicious conference slate. But for programs like Penn State, Week 3 was a big opportunity against a big non-conference opponent. Penn State showed why it might be one of the best teams in the country with a 41-12 domination of Auburn on the road. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Penn State vaulted up the rankings.
Centre Daily
Penn State’s James Franklin Explains Eli Manning Incognito Tryout
View the original article to see embedded media. Eli Manning went undercover in August at Penn State football’s tryouts for his latest episode of Eli’s Places on ESPN+, but James Franklin was hesitant at first. The Nittany Lions head coach was worried Manning’s stunt would interfere with the...
Why veteran running back Devyn Ford stayed at Penn State: ‘You finish something that you start’
Devyn Ford hopped up on the barrier between the grass and the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium and looked out at the white-clad Penn State fans who had flocked to the northeastern corner of the field for a raucous celebration after the Nittany Lions’ resounding 41-12 win over Auburn, and the senior running back did the only thing that came to mind.
WASD Names New Head Girls Basketball Coach
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (SEPTEMBER 20, 2022) — Tonight, the Williamsport Area School District hired Justin Marnon as its new head girls basketball coach. Marnon, who is a sixth-grade teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School, replaces Terrill Seward who coached for the high school’s last four seasons. The 2022-2023 season...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Students see – and hear – end of an Air Force era
Pennsylvania College of Technology students were among those on hand Saturday as their 193rd Special Operations Wing, a unit of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, transmitted its final message to spectators during the Community Days Air Show at the Lancaster Airport in Lititz. The Air Force said farewell to 54 years of military history in celebrating the last flight of EC-130J Commando Solo, used in psychological operations and part of the only flying radio and television broadcast platform in the U.S. Armed Forces.
