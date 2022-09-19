ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson News

Judging by the latest report, it's possible Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with a minor injury. ESPN's Jamison Hensley pointed out that Jackson was wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm at Wednesday's practice. The former MVP didn't throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice that was open to the media.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson's Status For Sunday

Lamar Jackson became the center of a momentary panic when spotted wearing a protective sleeve on his throwing arm during Wednesday's practice. When sharing the photo, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback didn't throw to wide receivers during the portion of practice open to media. Ravens head...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy