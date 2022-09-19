ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, 76 Gas Partner On Smilin’ Jack Pin & Corduroy Cap

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and 76 Gas have partnered to improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for 5,000 local youth. The collaboration launched this week and supports LADF’s efforts to provide hands-on STEM curriculum and programming, in partnership with Science of Sport, to elementary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín

Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers’ Dustin May: ‘I’ve Got To Figure It Out’

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, much in part to a bumpy start from Dustin May, who lasted just four innings. May allowed five runs on seven hits and struggled to finish hitters after getting into two-strike counts. “It’s just I’m not putting guys away...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Andrew Heaney
Tampa Bay Times

Rays to put postseason tickets on sale Sept. 30

ST. PETERSBURG — Entering play Thursday with a magic number of nine to clinch a fourth straight postseason berth, the Rays will put tickets for potential wild-card and division-series home games on sale Sept. 30 via raysbaseball.com. Under a new postseason format, the wild-card series are best-of-three and at...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Dodgers News#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#The L A Times#Triple A
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Passes Away At 89

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills passed away on Monday night at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Carla, and six children, Barry Wills, Micki Wills, Bump Wills, Anita Wills, Wnedi Jo Wills and Susan Quam. Wills, who revolutionized baseball...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy