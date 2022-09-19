Read full article on original website
Dodgers Highlights: Another Kershaw Gem + Another Kelly Pounding = Another L.A. Win
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the National League playoffs. Clayton Kershaw allowed just one run in six innings, while the Dodgers scored five runs off Merrill Kelly in six innings. It was Kelly’s fifth start against the Dodgers this season and his fifth loss. He’s 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA against the rest of the league.
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Freddie Freeman ‘Adamant’ About Not Wanting To DH In Dodgers Lineup
After early tinkering with the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup order, the combination of Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot followed by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith has proven to be wildly successful. Beyond the quartet’s talent is their ability to essentially play every day. Betts missed time due...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Exits Game Early vs. Diamondbacks
He was removed from the game in the 5th inning.
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, 76 Gas Partner On Smilin’ Jack Pin & Corduroy Cap
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and 76 Gas have partnered to improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for 5,000 local youth. The collaboration launched this week and supports LADF’s efforts to provide hands-on STEM curriculum and programming, in partnership with Science of Sport, to elementary...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín
Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
Dodgers get promising update on key relief enforcements ahead of MLB playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a promising update on a pair of key pitchers, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. Toribio reported on Monday that both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen looked sharp during a live batting practice session. He added that they both threw around 20 pitches. Graterol and...
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason: Dodgers Clinch Top-2 Record Among Division Winners For Spot In National League Division Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers guaranteed themselves one of the top two records among division winners to clinch a spot in the 2022 National League Division Series. Last year, the Dodgers began the playoffs in the Wild Card Game due to the San Francisco Giants snapping their streak of NL West division titles.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers’ Dustin May: ‘I’ve Got To Figure It Out’
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, much in part to a bumpy start from Dustin May, who lasted just four innings. May allowed five runs on seven hits and struggled to finish hitters after getting into two-strike counts. “It’s just I’m not putting guys away...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 21
The Dodgers allowed five unearned runs in their doubleheader split with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, so they’ll look to bounce back both offensively and defensively today in game four of the five-game series with Arizona at Dodger Stadium. Dustin May gets the start for Los Angeles today, coming off...
Rays to put postseason tickets on sale Sept. 30
ST. PETERSBURG — Entering play Thursday with a magic number of nine to clinch a fourth straight postseason berth, the Rays will put tickets for potential wild-card and division-series home games on sale Sept. 30 via raysbaseball.com. Under a new postseason format, the wild-card series are best-of-three and at...
FOX Sports
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
CBS Sports
Dodgers icon Maury Wills, one of the best base stealers in baseball history, dies at 89
Maury Wills, a Los Angeles Dodgers icon and one of the greatest base stealers in baseball history, died Monday night at his home in Arizona, the team announced. He was 89. The Dodgers will wear a patch on their jerseys to honor Mills the rest of the season. "Maury Wills...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Passes Away At 89
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills passed away on Monday night at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Carla, and six children, Barry Wills, Micki Wills, Bump Wills, Anita Wills, Wnedi Jo Wills and Susan Quam. Wills, who revolutionized baseball...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Tyler Anderson Activated Off Paternity List, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Tyler Anderson off the paternity list and optioned Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City before the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Anderson returns after being away from the Dodgers for three days. Per MLB roster rules, that is the maximum amount...
Dodgers: Hanser Alberto Sporting Some New Jewelry Thanks to Justin Turner
Dodgers utility infielder (slash relief pitcher) Hanser Alberto has been sporting some new bling the past week or so, thanks to his teammate (and fellow occasional relief pitcher) Justin Turner. Before the game, Hanser sat down with SportsNetLA’s Kirsten Watson in the Dodgers dugout, and she asked him about the...
dodgerblue.com
Roz Wyman Receiving Inaugural ‘Tommy Lasorda I Bleed Dodger Blue Award’
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the creation of the Tommy Lasorda I Bleed Dodger Blue Award, which will be given to a member of the Los Angeles community that embodies the passion, enthusiasm, and love for the team that the Hall of Fame manager possessed. The inaugural honor is going...
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tyler Anderson Returns From Paternity Leave With Chance To Complete Doubleheader Sweep
After taking the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to six games and clinch a series victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers activated Tyler Anderson off the paternity list and optioned Andre...
Yardbarker
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
