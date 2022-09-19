Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Driver Curses at Police Officers During Traffic Stop
A driver is placed under arrest after screaming and cursing at police officers during a traffic stop. A Caney Police Officer on routine patrol observed a 2003 SAAB driving at a high rate of speed. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Nathaniel Rush, whose vehicle had an expired paper tag. During the investigation, a pair of brass knuckles were located in Rush’s possession.
Owasso police search for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are searching for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site, according to an Owasso Police Department (OPD) Facebook post. Owasso Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying these individuals who broke into and stole over ten thousand dollars of equipment and materials from a closed construction site. If you have any information, please call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case 2022-2370. As always, you can remain anonymous.
Juvenile suspects fleeing BAPD crashes into woman’s van
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Samantha Short was driving home from a class on a Saturday night on East 61st Street and County Line Road. She slowed down to pull into her neighborhood when a vehicle suddenly collided with the back of her van. The vehicle also struck the front of another car head-on at the same time.
Police Search Underway After Robbery At Tulsa Convenience Store
An investigation is underway after a robbery at a convenience store near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened at the '2 Go Food Mart' at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police say they believe two people were involved....
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man With 4 Felony Warrants Adds More Drug Charges
A Coffeyville man was arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department for 4 felony warrants from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. In the course of the arrest, Tremon Ancar was also booked for additional charges of alleged criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of methamphetamines, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest, upon completion, were sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and final charges.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog in Owasso, police say
OWASSO, Okla. — A man was arrested Thursday after an ongoing dispute lead to the shooting of a neighbor’s family pet, according to the Owasso Police Department. Police responded to a shots fired call on North 119th East Ave around 10:45 a.m. The 911 caller said that their...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police in Stand-off at Lee Lake
Bartlesville Police descalated a standoff situation at Lee Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Around noon on Tuesday, Bartlesville PD responded to a call from a third party stating that they were approached by a homeless woman on the Disc Golf course near Lee Lake. Our own Chase McNutt was able to speak to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles about what exactly happened.
Stolen Car Chase Ends With Crash In Sand Springs
A traffic stop in Cleveland, Oklahoma, led to a pursuit that reached speeds of 120 mph before police were able to capture the driver and passenger after it crashed into a ditch in Sand Springs, authorities say. Clint Stout, Cleveland Police Chief, said the driver was a man and the...
news9.com
Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search
Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
Kansas man clears record of felonies that were not his after a decade
Shane Thompson clears his name of felonies that were not his.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
kggfradio.com
Multiple Fire Departments Assist with Caney Fire
Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire in Caney. The Tyro Division fire department assisted the Caney Fire Department with a structure fire yesterday evening around 5:20pm. Caney FD arrived on the scene and found smoke showing from the attic at the back of the structure. Also assisting Caney FD were Copan, Wann, Dewey FD, Caney Police Department and Caney EMS. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
