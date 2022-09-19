ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caney, KS

kggfradio.com

Driver Curses at Police Officers During Traffic Stop

A driver is placed under arrest after screaming and cursing at police officers during a traffic stop. A Caney Police Officer on routine patrol observed a 2003 SAAB driving at a high rate of speed. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Nathaniel Rush, whose vehicle had an expired paper tag. During the investigation, a pair of brass knuckles were located in Rush’s possession.
CANEY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso police search for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are searching for two individuals accused of stealing from construction site, according to an Owasso Police Department (OPD) Facebook post. Owasso Police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying these individuals who broke into and stole over ten thousand dollars of equipment and materials from a closed construction site. If you have any information, please call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case 2022-2370. As always, you can remain anonymous.
OWASSO, OK
Caney, KS
Caney, KS
Home, KS
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man With 4 Felony Warrants Adds More Drug Charges

A Coffeyville man was arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department for 4 felony warrants from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. In the course of the arrest, Tremon Ancar was also booked for additional charges of alleged criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of methamphetamines, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest, upon completion, were sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and final charges.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police in Stand-off at Lee Lake

Bartlesville Police descalated a standoff situation at Lee Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Around noon on Tuesday, Bartlesville PD responded to a call from a third party stating that they were approached by a homeless woman on the Disc Golf course near Lee Lake. Our own Chase McNutt was able to speak to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles about what exactly happened.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search

Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Multiple Fire Departments Assist with Caney Fire

Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire in Caney. The Tyro Division fire department assisted the Caney Fire Department with a structure fire yesterday evening around 5:20pm. Caney FD arrived on the scene and found smoke showing from the attic at the back of the structure. Also assisting Caney FD were Copan, Wann, Dewey FD, Caney Police Department and Caney EMS. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
CANEY, KS
KSN News

Augusta man found dead off hiking trail

ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
AUGUSTA, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK

