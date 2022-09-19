Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State players after bye week practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is currently on a bye week, but still had a few extra practices ahead of its Big 12 opener against defending conference champion Baylor. The Cowboys (3-0) travel to Waco, Texas, to face the Bears (2-1) on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff time and TV network details are TBD. Baylor held off Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game last December inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Bears won 21-16, getting a goal-line stand in the final seconds.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum claims 'nobody cares' about Bedlam rivalry ending
The historic Bedlam rivalry series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football is set to end when the Sooners leave the Big 12 Conference and join the SEC in 2025. According to a report from Brett McMurphy earlier this week, which cited both university's athletic directors, playing the game out of conference presents logistical issues.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins Reacts To Bedlam Split
When the Oklahoma Sooners football team officially leaves the Big 12 for the SEC, it's long-standing rivalry with the Oklahoma State Cowboys won't be coming with them. Officials at both OU and OSU confirmed the impending split Tuesday morning. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins breaks down the announcement and...
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Seemingly Pulls a Marc Curles + Other Takeaways from 2023 Arkansas Football Schedule
The Razorbacks are just three games into the current season, but the 2023 Arkansas football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday. Head coach Sam Pittman will open and close his fourth season at home, albeit in different locations. Arkansas hosts FCS Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and then welcomes permanent SEC East rival Missouri to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville the weekend of Thanksgiving.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Let’s break a record today
Today’s record high temperature is 100°, so it looks like we’ll set a new record high temperature this afternoon when Little Rock hits 101° this afternoon. A front passing through tomorrow will start to our cool down. But even with tomorrow’s front temperatures will still be around ten degrees above average in Central Arkansas.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Shocked, sad, angry’; Law firm releases more new evidence in Glossip case
This week, a law firm released more new evidence that they say brings into question the guilt of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father
45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
Preliminary hearing date set for Oklahoma man accused in toddler’s rape, murder at Enid hotel
A preliminary hearing date has now been set for the man accused of raping and killing a toddler at an Enid motel in April 2022.
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Burn ban effective at noon Wednesday issued for Arkansas County
Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has issued a burn ban for Arkansas County, effective at noon today. Re: Extremely Dangerous and Dry Conditions in Arkansas County. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission a BURN BAN will go into effect on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at NOON in Arkansas County. Lives and property must become our main concern at this time so therefore, Arkansas County is issuing this BURN BAN which will be in effect until further notice.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0