Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Notable quotes from Oklahoma State players after bye week practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is currently on a bye week, but still had a few extra practices ahead of its Big 12 opener against defending conference champion Baylor. The Cowboys (3-0) travel to Waco, Texas, to face the Bears (2-1) on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff time and TV network details are TBD. Baylor held off Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game last December inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Bears won 21-16, getting a goal-line stand in the final seconds.
247Sports

ESPN's Paul Finebaum claims 'nobody cares' about Bedlam rivalry ending

The historic Bedlam rivalry series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football is set to end when the Sooners leave the Big 12 Conference and join the SEC in 2025. According to a report from Brett McMurphy earlier this week, which cited both university's athletic directors, playing the game out of conference presents logistical issues.
KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Seemingly Pulls a Marc Curles + Other Takeaways from 2023 Arkansas Football Schedule

The Razorbacks are just three games into the current season, but the 2023 Arkansas football schedule was released by the SEC on Tuesday. Head coach Sam Pittman will open and close his fourth season at home, albeit in different locations. Arkansas hosts FCS Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 2 and then welcomes permanent SEC East rival Missouri to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville the weekend of Thanksgiving.
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Let’s break a record today

Today’s record high temperature is 100°, so it looks like we’ll set a new record high temperature this afternoon when Little Rock hits 101° this afternoon. A front passing through tomorrow will start to our cool down. But even with tomorrow’s front temperatures will still be around ten degrees above average in Central Arkansas.
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Burn ban effective at noon Wednesday issued for Arkansas County

Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has issued a burn ban for Arkansas County, effective at noon today. Re: Extremely Dangerous and Dry Conditions in Arkansas County. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission a BURN BAN will go into effect on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at NOON in Arkansas County. Lives and property must become our main concern at this time so therefore, Arkansas County is issuing this BURN BAN which will be in effect until further notice.
247Sports

247Sports

