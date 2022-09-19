The Chicago Bears were feeling good about themselves following a surprising, rain-soaked victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field to start coach Matt Eberflus’ first season. Leave it to Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers to bring them down a peg, this time 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. The Bears will try to bounce back next Sunday when they host Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans (0-1-1). Rodgers gave them headaches, as usual, throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers improved to 24-5 in games he has started against Chicago. The Bears couldn’t stop Aaron Jones, who went off for 132 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also caught a scoring pass. Chicago at least got its ground game going. But when it came to passing, well, it was a different story. Quarterback Justin Fields had another difficult time, and receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet were nonfactors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO