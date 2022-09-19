Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Telling Comments About NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are two weeks into the 2022 NFL season and sit with a 1-1 record. With a huge Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, everyone is waiting to see exactly what the Packers are made of this year. One major question still hanging over the heads of every Packers fan is regarding the future of Rodgers.
Patriots look to add to home win streak against Ravens
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Oh, what could have been. It was April 2018 and the New England Patriots were fresh off a second straight trip to the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady on the roster, they didn’t enter that offseason explicitly looking for a quarterback. But they were mindful that a successor would need to be lined up only months removed from Brady celebrating his 40th birthday. It led them to bring in multiple players for visits leading up to the NFL draft that spring, including a speedy former Heisman Trophy winner who was trying to quiet growing whispers around the league that he might be better suited to play receiver at the next level.
Yardbarker
Packers missing top four WRs at practice
The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
Jenkins' return has Packers feeling better about themselves
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Elgton Jenkins offered a mixed review on his return to the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line. “Basically just rusty,” Jenkins said Sunday night after playing his first game since last November. “I’ve got to get my technique right, get out of my stance, lock them up.” Jenkins’ teammates and coach were considerably more generous in their appraisal. They marveled at how well he performed less than 10 months after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament at Minnesota on Nov. 21. The versatile lineman started at right tackle and provided a major boost in the Packers’ 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears regroup after getting picked apart by Rodgers, Packers
The Chicago Bears were feeling good about themselves following a surprising, rain-soaked victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field to start coach Matt Eberflus’ first season. Leave it to Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers to bring them down a peg, this time 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. The Bears will try to bounce back next Sunday when they host Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans (0-1-1). Rodgers gave them headaches, as usual, throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers improved to 24-5 in games he has started against Chicago. The Bears couldn’t stop Aaron Jones, who went off for 132 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also caught a scoring pass. Chicago at least got its ground game going. But when it came to passing, well, it was a different story. Quarterback Justin Fields had another difficult time, and receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet were nonfactors.
Fans from Lambeau Field seeing 'double charges'
If you went to the Bears-Packers game on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, you may need to "discount double check" your bank account. Some fans who attended Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are experiencing "double charges" to their cards if they purchased items at the stadium. Some are seeing multiple charges.
Yardbarker
Multiple Packers legends gather for Sunday's game at Stadium View bar
On Sunday afternoon at Stadium View Bar, there were several former legendary Packers players who gathered at a pregame tailgate. Among the players who were in attendance included former wide receiver Andre Rison, former right guard from the 1960s dynasty Jerry Kramer and running back Ahman Green, who is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.
Comments / 0