Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Wood Manufacturing Technician - 3295639
• Set-up and operate equipment in accordance with good manufacturing practice standard operation procedures. • Ability to follow direction and obtain information of work orders. • Maintain high quality standards of wood being produced. • Knowledge in the use of hand tools. • Able to stand for long periods of...
WJFW-TV
Wage increases among the consideration of Labor Relations Committee in Oneida County
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Labor Relations and Employee Services committee has a new budget in consideration. Their question - how much can budget go up based on tax levy units. The answer- approximately $479,000. “Department heads are being put on notice that any programs within their programs...
WJFW-TV
Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
WJFW-TV
Journeyman Plumber - 3298093
• Direct helpers engaged in pipe cutting, preassembly, or installation of plumbing systems or components. • Fill pipes or plumbing fixtures with water or air and observe pressure gauges to detect and locate leaks. • Inspect structures to assess material or equipment needs, to establish the sequence of pipe installations,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Gyrocopter makes emergency landing on U.S. 51
A Tomahawk man made an emergency landing in a new gyrocopter on U.S. Highway 51 this weekend. The man was testing out his new gyrocopter on Friday when it ran low on fuel, forcing him to land on Highway 51 near County Road S. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office helped the man fuel up without disrupting traffic.
WJFW-TV
Judge rules Town of Worcester violated Open Records Law
WORCESTER, Wis. (WJFW)- In February, Newswatch 12 spoke with a Price County man who was battling his local government over fair access to public records. In the fall of 2020, Anthony Sleck filed a lawsuit against the town of Worcester requesting access to public records, which he claimed were withheld from him.
WJFW-TV
Cops at Culver's
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFJW) - Back in July, the Rhinelander police department volunteered at Pizza Ranch in collaboration with Police Lights of Christmas to help raise money for gift cards to hand out during Christmas for people in need. And today, police across the Northwoods are now partnering up with Culver’s, with the same mission.
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point man arrested for the overdose death of a Rhinelander woman
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A Stevens Point man was sentenced in Oneida County Court for first degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs. Dalton Kampf, 26, was arrested back in February 2020. Along with the homicide charge, he also was sentenced for posessing heroin with intent. Kampf plead guilty in a plea...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Missing man from Lac du Flambeau found deceased
LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - The missing man from Lac du Flambeau has been found deceased Monday evening. Harvey La Belle, 84, was reported missing on Monday morning around 11 a.m. when his family went to check on him and he wasn't there. The silver alert was canceled on Monday...
WJFW-TV
Bond set at $500,000 for the man accused in fatal Lincoln Co. crash
MERRILL (WJFW) - The Merrill man who is accused of killing an eight-year-old boy in a fatal crash over the weekend was in court today for his initial appearance. John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating while under the influence.
Comments / 0