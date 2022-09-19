ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis wait for her coffin at Windsor Castle

By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

Two of Queen Elizabeth II’s most loyal constituents waited for her coffin to arrive Monday at Windsor Castle.

The queen’s two pet corgis were pictured with royal aides outside the castle before a small service at St. George’s Chapel, where Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.

Queen Elizabeth died Sept. 8 at age 96, ending her record-setting 70-year reign.

She left behind the two corgis, along with a cocker spaniel and a dachshund-corgi mix, according to NPR . The queen was a well-known animal lover, with many of her more-than 30 pets during her monarchy being corgis.

Before the private service at St. George’s Chapel, a state funeral service took place Monday at the centuries-old Westminster Abbey church in London.

About 2,000 people attended the funeral, including King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and U.S. President Joe Biden.

