ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Republican PA Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Kensington after hosting roundtable in East Germantown

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXqF_0i1tlyd900

Oz hosts roundtable with East Germantown community members on how to make streets safer 01:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a stop in Philadelphia. The Republican nominee hosted a roundtable with community members in East Germantown on how to make city streets safer on Monday.

Oz discussed his plan to get resources for the Black community.

Oz also visited Kensington.

Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on Twitter today.

He tweeted: "Hey Dr. Oz: stop hiding. As a senator you actually have to take votes. So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill."

Comments / 23

D L
2d ago

i bet fetterman believes the economy is doing well and the stock market is fine ,he wants to bust balls about abortion? how about fetterman is all for legalized drugs across the board or drug houses across Pennsylvania? but fetterman does have tattoos and he wears a hoodie , oh and lets not forget that he was second in charge when Pennsylvania small businesses were forced to close and go out of business but big box stores made billions

Reply
8
dems worst nightmare
2d ago

Why would u go there you ain’t getting one vote out of them people they are so brainwashed can’t even see the dems are killing them it’s sad

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Smoking ban talk nixed, but workers get loud outside Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Irate that a session to discuss a proposed smoking ban during a major casino industry conference was snuffed out, casino workers and patrons opposed to smoking in the gambling halls held a noisy protest outside the meeting Thursday.About 100 people rallied in the rain underneath a walkway outside the Hard Rock casino, demanding that the state Legislature act on a bill to ban casino smoking that has the support of more than half of state lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy.The bill has been stalled without a hearing in a state Senate or Assembly committee, and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Mehmet Oz Picks Up Used Needle in Kensington on Campaign Stop in Philly

Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for the state's open U.S. Senate seat visited the epicenter of Philadelphia's opioid epidemic on Monday, trying to call attention to the national issue and attempting to find some support in the heavily Democratic city. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who faces Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Nov....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
billypenn.com

How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Tensions flare as Newtown supervisors table abortion decision

At its September meeting, dozens of spectators packed the Newtown Township public meeting room as the board of supervisors considered adopting a resolution supporting abortion rights. This came as Supervisor Elen Snyder put forth a motion at a previous meeting to ask Township Solicitor David Sander to draft the resolution...
NEWTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
CBS Philly

Philadelphia NAACP educates, registers voters on National Voter Registration Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Election Day is fast approaching and there are some pivotal races happening in our area. If you haven't registered to vote, Tuesday is the day to do it. It's National Voter Registration Day. If you have not registered to vote, there's still time. To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, places like the Philadelphia NAACP are hosting several clinics to educate voters on what they need to know before Election Day. In just about seven weeks, voters will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the upcoming Midterm Election on Nov. 8. Until then, local events are being held...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The price of City Council’s national politics

Last Thursday, the Philadelphia City Council had its first legislative session of the season. One of the highlights was the Reproductive Freedom Platform, a trio of bills introduced by Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Helen Gym, and Jamie Gauthier to protect abortion rights. This was well-intentioned, but it follows a recurring trend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kensington#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S Senate#Democrat
CBS Philly

Committee of Seventy teams up with Phanatic, Gritty to encourage residents to register to vote

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Several organizations joined forces to make sure everyone eligible to vote is registered. Among those getting the word out included the mayor, Phillies, Flyers and Sixers.There are just 49 days until Election Day and to guarantee everyone can vote, organizations came together to make sure people have everything they need."Voting is extremely important," Michael Cogbill with VoteRiders said. "It's so important they try not to let us do it. Showing up to the polls is important for everybody. Especially the folks in this community."The Committee of Seventy, which advocates for better...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Puerto Rico resident that lived in Philly helping those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many people in the Philadelphia area, especially those with ties to Puerto Rico, are looking for ways to help the Hurricane victims.So many people in our community have loved ones in Puerto Rico. They tell CBS3 it's difficult to watch what these people are going through. We've been in touch with one family in Puerto Rico who says if you want to help, reach out to grass root organizations or churches like the Church of the Crucifixion that understand the people of the island and where the need is the greatest.  Madeline Negron, walked us through the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
78K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy