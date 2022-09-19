Commuters are facing major traffic delays after a truck catches fire on Sydney's M5 motorway

A firetruck has burst into flames sparking major delays on Sydney's M5 motorway.

The tray of a Fire and Rescue NSW table-top truck caught alight just after 6am on Tuesday, in Bexley North in the city's south.

Westbound lanes of the M5 East Tunnel are closed with motorists urged to take an alternative route on their way to work and to expect long delays.

FRNSW said the inbuilt sprinkler system on the truck has contained the fire while firefighters are moving to extinguish the blaze completely.

'Massive traffic delays, westbound closed at Marsh Street, one east bound lane also closed,' they tweeted.

More to come