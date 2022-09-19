The Buffalo Sabres have signed general manager Kevyn Adams to a multiyear extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the contract have not been reported or released. Adams is entering his third season as general manager and 14th season with the organization overall as an executive. First joining the Sabres as a development coach in 2009-10 after announcing his retirement in early 2009, Adams made the jump to the NHL bench after just two seasons. Named an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season, he was behind the bench for the first two seasons of the team’s current 11-season playoff drought. At that point, he was named a director of the team for 2013-14, whose responsibilities included overseeing Buffalo’s youth hockey program.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO