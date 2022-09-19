Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars
The New York Rangers have traded defenceman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. If the 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, it transfers to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. The 2024 fourth-round pick becomes a 2025 third-round pick if Lundkvist records 55 points over the next two seasons.
Flyers center Sean Couturier potentially out for season with herniated disk
Philadelphia Flyers star center Sean Couturier has a herniated disk in his back that could keep him out for the entire 2022-23 season, reports Crossing Broad’s Anthony SanFilippo. It’s expected that Couturier will be out for at least several months. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports the Flyers and Couturier...
theScore
Avalanche sign MacKinnon to 8-year extension with reported $12.6M AAV
Nathan MacKinnon is staying in Colorado for the long haul. The Avalanche inked the superstar center to an eight-year contract extension Tuesday. MacKinnon's new deal carries an average annual value of $12.6 million, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Colorado will pay approximately 85% of the agreement ($85.34 million of $100.8 million) in signing bonuses, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
thecomeback.com
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
NHL・
Celtics HC Ime Udoka likely facing season-long suspension for consensual relationship with staff member
During his first year as head coach last season, Udoka helped lead Boston to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The 45-year-old has been in a relationship with his fiancée, actress Nia Long, for over a decade and the couple has one son together.
Yardbarker
Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd headed to LTIR with knee injury
Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd will spend the 2022–23 season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) while dealing with a knee injury, PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan reported Thursday. Ladd, 36, scored seven goals and 12 points in 56 games with the Coyotes in 2021–22. He is entering the final...
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Kyrou, Preseason Schedule, Traverse City & More
The 2022-23 NHL season begins next month on Oct. 7 with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks playing in Prague. The St. Louis Blues will begin the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is the second straight season where the Blues will open up multiple days after the season officially begins for the league.
Yardbarker
Flyers D Ryan Ellis likely to miss upcoming season
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis, limited to just four games last season, is unlikely to play in 2022-23. General manager Chuck Fletcher, talking to reporters on the opening day of training camp on Thursday, detailed the injury plaguing Ellis as one involving his hip, psoas and adductor and said it could be career-threatening.
Sabres give GM Kevyn Adams multiyear extension
The Buffalo Sabres have signed general manager Kevyn Adams to a multiyear extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the contract have not been reported or released. Adams is entering his third season as general manager and 14th season with the organization overall as an executive. First joining the Sabres as a development coach in 2009-10 after announcing his retirement in early 2009, Adams made the jump to the NHL bench after just two seasons. Named an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season, he was behind the bench for the first two seasons of the team’s current 11-season playoff drought. At that point, he was named a director of the team for 2013-14, whose responsibilities included overseeing Buffalo’s youth hockey program.
Yardbarker
Islanders sign veteran G Cory Schneider, two others
The New York Islanders signed goaltender Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to one-year contracts on Wednesday. Financial terms were not announced. Schneider, 36, played one game with the Islanders last season, making 27 saves and earning the win. The 14-year veteran played in 30 games with...
Yardbarker
GM: Blackhawks 'not anywhere near' dealing Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has not engaged in any conversations about trading star Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews. "We're not anywhere near that point," Davidson said of potentially parting ways with the pending unrestricted free agents. Kane and Toews are entering the final season of their respective...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Have an Under-the-Radar Calder Candidate in Reichel
When thinking about potential Calder Trophy candidates for 2022-23, Lukas Reichel might not be the first name that comes to a lot of people’s minds. Reichel, the Chicago Blackhawks‘ 2020 first-round pick, is one of their best prospects in years, but he’s far from a finished product. There’s also no guarantee he’ll begin the season with Chicago.
markerzone.com
FLYERS GM CONFIRMS THE WORST REGARDING DEFENSEMAN RYAN ELLIS
On Tuesday, Frank Seravalli reported that Ryan Ellis was not expected to play in the 2022-23 season for Philadelphia, in a huge blow to the Flyers' defense. Today, GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed that Ellis would not play this season, and he dove into detail regarding the defender's full injury. Ellis' injury was to his hip but has been dubbed in the past as 'multi-layered,' which cannot be a positive thing.
ESPN
Arizona Coyotes sign Barrett Hayton to two-year contract
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract right before the start of training camp. Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not released. Hayton, 22, was a restricted free agent and not initially listed on Arizona's roster for camp, which begins...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
Ducks issue injury updates on Sam Carrick, John Moore
The Anaheim Ducks released their training camp roster Wednesday, the team also released injury updates on forward Sam Carrick and defenseman John Moore. Carrick underwent previously unreported left hip surgery to repair a torn labrum back in May, and he won’t be expected to rejoin the team until November. The Ducks also confirmed that Moore remains injured following his acquisition from the Boston Bruins in February when Moore was on injured reserve dealing with a concussion.
Yardbarker
Max Domi, Patrick Kane to Start on Same Line in Blackhawks Training Camp
With Chicago Blackhawks training camp beginning on Thursday, Sept 22, the news cycle is growing. On Wednesday, Head Coach Luke Richardson and General Manager Kyle Davidson met with the media ahead of camp. When discussing players being paired together, Luke Richardson said that Patrick Kane will open camp on a line with newly acquired center/wing Max Domi.
Avalanche sign former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk to PTO
It's not quite as big as signing Nathan MacKinnon to a massive eight-year extension, but the Colorado Avalanche are bringing another high draft pick to camp. Alex Galchenyuk will sign a PTO with the Avalanche according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic. Galchenyuk, 28, was the third overall pick in...
Yardbarker
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Andrew Copp will return first week of season
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced a number of injuries to the Red Wings roster ahead of training camp. Newly acquired free agent forward Andrew Copp underwent abdominal surgery in the offseason and is expected to return to the lineup during the first week of the regular season. Copp, who had spent much of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets prior to a trade deadline deal to the New York Rangers, signed a five-year, $28 million deal on the opening day of the NHL’s free agency period. Copp, 28, scored 21 goals and tallied 32 assists in 72 games split between the Jets and the Rangers last season.
