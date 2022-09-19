Read full article on original website
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Balloon Festival Plano
The major draw for this Balloon Festival will be the 30 magnificent, colorful, hot air balloons. Fun for all ages, are the Special Shapes that attend each year. Balloons are in the park Thursday at 6:00PM, Friday at 6:00PM, Saturday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM, and Sunday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM (*weather permitting).
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best fried rice restaurants in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been to an Asian restaurant one of the staples you can always count on to titillate your tastebuds and fill your stomach is the humble but oh-so-delicious fried rice. It’s National Fried Rice Day on Tuesday, September 20!. NationalToday said, “Fried...
Flower Mound reels in new Mexican food concept
An upscale Mexican restaurant slated for Lakeside DFW got the nod from the Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night. Los Caminos Cocina & Cantina will be located in a 5,680 square-foot building with a large 1,810 square-foot outdoor patio to be constructed on the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway next to 7-Eleven.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Preston Hollow Show House Tour Shortened After Neighborhood Dispute
Step inside 9250 Meadowbrook Drive and be prepared to be impressed. The Preston Hollow mansion is the site of this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas. Designers and architects get two months to transform a home before it opens to the public for tour and raises money for charity.
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next month
A popular discount retail store is opening another new store in Texas next month. Read on to learn more. The popular discount interior retail decor chain Homegoods is opening another new store in Weatherford, Texas. According to the company's website, the new store is set to open on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
CW33 NewsFix
Report: These are the best pizza restaurants in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the most popular pizza in America? Some say it’s cheese, some go all the way with supreme, while others stick with the tried and true, pepperoni pizza. Having a good pizza with some succulent pepperoni on top can prove to be an other-worldly...
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
Dallas Observer
Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown
Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
Shops at Highland Village welcomes six new tenants
The Shops at Highland Village announced Monday it is welcoming six new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. The Christmas Shoppe, Lovesac, LuvLeigh Apparel, Madison Reed, Sip + Savor and Spirit of Halloween will open now through the start of 2023. . “We are thrilled to be...
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — ZZ Top, Kevin James, and Plano Balloon Festival
From the colorful, sweeping scene of the Plano Balloon Festival to local bourbon dinners and our fair share of Oktoberfests, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. ZZ Top and Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson. Head to Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday at 6 pm to...
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
CW33 NewsFix
National Coffee Day is coming up: Here’s a list of deals, freebies & more
DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it you love coffee, trust us, we love it too. For those of you who abstain from drinking the nectar of the caffeine gods that is coffee, we commend you for your relentless energy or no need for the morning, and sometimes afternoon boost.
HEB Was A Wonderful Madhouse At The Grand Opening In Frisco, Texas
The only HEB in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had its grand opening today, September 21, 2022 at 6 am. As you can imagine area residents have been chomping at the bit to get into this place, since rumors of it being built first surfaced. The store at 4800 Main Street...
Crumbl Cookies Headed to Denton
Choose your favorite sweet treat from a menu that rotates each week.
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons
One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
Desoto’s Leading Women on their Journey and the Impact of Empowerment
The Desoto Chamber of Commerce for the first time has an all-black female leadership that is working to make a change. In an exclusive interview, I spoke to them about how they first started down their respective paths and the impact they hope to have on future generations. Nina Threets,...
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
