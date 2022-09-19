ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

Balloon Festival Plano

The major draw for this Balloon Festival will be the 30 magnificent, colorful, hot air balloons. Fun for all ages, are the Special Shapes that attend each year. Balloons are in the park Thursday at 6:00PM, Friday at 6:00PM, Saturday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM, and Sunday at 7:00AM and 6:00PM (*weather permitting).
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound reels in new Mexican food concept

An upscale Mexican restaurant slated for Lakeside DFW got the nod from the Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night. Los Caminos Cocina & Cantina will be located in a 5,680 square-foot building with a large 1,810 square-foot outdoor patio to be constructed on the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway next to 7-Eleven.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Hollow Show House Tour Shortened After Neighborhood Dispute

Step inside 9250 Meadowbrook Drive and be prepared to be impressed. The Preston Hollow mansion is the site of this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas. Designers and architects get two months to transform a home before it opens to the public for tour and raises money for charity.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Report: These are the best pizza restaurants in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the most popular pizza in America? Some say it’s cheese, some go all the way with supreme, while others stick with the tried and true, pepperoni pizza. Having a good pizza with some succulent pepperoni on top can prove to be an other-worldly...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown

Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX

