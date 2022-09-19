ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason

It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Tyla

Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion

Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
WORLD
People

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for charity events without their kids when the late monarch died Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral without their two children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a series of charity events without their kids —  son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana — when the late monarch died "peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96 on September 8.   The couple stayed in the U.K. in order to attend the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Reveals How Prince Louis, 4, Reacted To Death Of ‘Great Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton was very forthcoming with a group of fans outside Windsor Palace as she revealed how one of her three children reacted to the loss of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The newly-minted Princess of Wales said Prince Louis, 4, referenced his late great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, when he spoke about the death of the British monarch, as reported by Roya Nikkhah. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,’” Kate explained, per Roya.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More Royals Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London

Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Getty Images King
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Seating Arrangement Proves the Royals Are Still Upset With Harry & Meghan

In another passive-aggressive show of irritation, the royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. In addition to the military uniform debacle and several reported disinvitations from royal gatherings in the aftermath of the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were put in their place during the funeral at Westminster Abbey during the final leg of the Queen’s journey to rest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay somber tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle subtly honored Queen Elizabeth II who died at age 96 on Thursday. Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, updated their Archewell Foundation website to show a black screen with a simple message written in white letters. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the page read, adding the dates of her life, “1926-2022.” The British Monarchy also changed its website, which normally shares updates on the royal family, to a black interface while “appropriate changes are made.” “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022,” the page read, adding a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. The website also...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace

The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported.King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon, the children of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, were also...
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral

Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children will follow their parents into Westminster Abbey at their great-grandmother's state funeral Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to have a special role at their great-grandmother's funeral. According to the order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, 9-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the late monarch's coffin for the procession in Westminster Abbey. The siblings will follow right after their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and in front of their uncle Prince Harry and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy