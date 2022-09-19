ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police investigating after fan struck Kyler Murray in the face following Cardinals' win over Raiders

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Las Vegas police confirmed on Monday that they have launched an investigation after a fan in the stands at Allegiant Stadium struck Kyler Murray in the face in the aftermath of Sunday's game between the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

The visiting Cardinals rallied from a 20-0 halftime deficit for a 29-23 walkoff win in overtime. After the game, Murray approached a pair of Cardinals fans in the front row of the stands to celebrate. A fan in the second row reached over the Cardinals fans and struck the Arizona quarterback in the face with an open hand. Video captured the incident and shows an image of the fan's face.

The Cardinals secured the win when cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returned a Raiders fumble 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown after the overtime period reached sudden death. Jubilant Cardinals players and staff ran down the baseline in celebration and into the locker room. Real-time video shows Murray approaching the fans amid the celebration then appearing to confront the fan who struck him before returning to the field alongside his teammates.

As of Monday afternoon, the fan had not been identified.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield told the Associated Press that a battery complaint was filed around 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday with an allegation that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.” Hadfield didn't identify who filed the complaint, which wasn't immediately made publicly available.

Murray has not addressed the incident in publicly, and the Cardinals have directed questions about it to LVMPD.

With Sunday's comeback, the Cardinals improved to 1-1 after facing the likelihood of an 0-2 start at halftime. Murray signed a $230 million extension to remain with the Cardinals this offseason.

