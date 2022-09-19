Read full article on original website
Related
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
FOX 21 Online
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Twin Ports nurses, hospitals set next negotiation dates after strike
DULUTH, MN -- Negotiations resume Tuesday for nurses across the Twin Ports. One week ago, 2,000 Minnesota Nurses Association nurses from Essentia and St. Luke’s went on strike for three days. They’re asking for better staffing, employee benefits, and wages. Contracts between the MNA and local hospitals ended...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
KEYC
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death. Updated: 5...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs3duluth.com
Golfing in Duluth could look different in 2024
DULUTH, MN -- Tuesday night, Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Department presented two plans for the 2024 golf season. The city’s remaining public golf course, Enger Park, will need to undergo renovations, but for 2023, will stay open. “In 2023, Enger Park golf course will be our sole course...
hermantownmn.com
Peterson Resigns from Hermantown City Council Due to Move
Peterson Resigns from Hermantown City Council Due to Move. Hermantown, Minn. – Natalie Peterson announced her resignation from the Hermantown City Council at the Monday, September 19, meeting. Peterson’s resignation was due to her moving outside the City of Hermantown. “The last eight years of being on the...
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Shortage Reaches Northland Schools
DULUTH, Minn. — Millions of parents count on the yellow bus to get their kids to and from school everyday. So what happens when there are not enough drivers to match the demand?. Some bigger school districts in the northland, like Duluth and Superior, say they’re fully staffed behind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
2 roundabouts planned for Rice Lake Road, County to hold public meeting
DULUTH, MN -- After years of studying a busy stretch of road in rural Duluth, St. Louis County leaders hope to construct two roundabouts on Rice Lake Road. The roundabouts are part of a larger plan to reconstruct Rice Lake Road between Ridgeview Road and a half mile north of Martin Road.
cbs3duluth.com
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home concerned. Dave Miller has lived in Hermantown for more than 30 years. “You know. Hermantown is just one of those really special places,” Miller said. “And it didn’t take...
KEYC
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been charged after hurting a Speedway gas station employee during an argument that led to a shooting inside the store. Joseph Francis Butler, 31, is facing three felonies, including: being a felon possessing a firearm, second degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
cbs3duluth.com
Cloquet middle, high school on lock down
CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet school leaders confirmed the district’s middle and high schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning. District leaders confirmed that information around 10:46 a.m. They were not able to share why the schools are on lockdown. Cloquet Police were not able to comment on the situation. Schools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Superior police officer pleads not guilty after fatal crash
The Superior police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded not guilty Monday. Greg Swanson entered that plea for all eleven charges against him, including two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to court administrators. Back in July, Swanson allegedly drove drunk...
Comments / 0