Ray Fergusion
2d ago
Put the dad with him in a cell for about 5 minutes and see what happens. If it was my son he wouldn’t make it to trial
WITN
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2017 murder. Beaufort County District Attorney Seth Edwards says a jury convicted Jayquan Newmones, 28, of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony larceny. Edwards says that evidence at...
‘An amazing child’: Raleigh foster dad pleads guilty to felony neglect in boy’s death
Brayden Allen, a 23-month-old toddler, died wrapped in a dinosaur blanket in the arms of a Wake County social worker on May 4, 2021.
Johnston County teacher charged with statutory rape bonded out of jail, officials confirm
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape of a student has bonded out of jail.
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
WITN
Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI tells WITN it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County. Multiple deputies, police officers and other first responders were at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville Wednesday. WITN has made multiple calls to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and...
Judge says boyfriend could face death penalty after Rocky Mount toddler found unresponsive in bathtub with cuts, bruises
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old Rocky Mount man could be sentenced to death after a 1-year-old died in a home. The child was found unresponsive at a home in the 600 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount, according to the police. According to arrest warrants, Marcus Richardson,...
WITN
Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her boyfriend were in a Nash County courtroom this morning after a one-year-old died in what police say was a homicide. Sierra Eley broke down while being questioned, telling the judge this was her first ever criminal charge. The 27-year-old woman is charged with felony child abuse.
Woman dies after early morning Raleigh apartment shooting
Raleigh police have identified a 34-year-old woman who was shot and later died early Wednesday morning after a shooting on Calumet Drive.
One person rushed to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
cbs17
Brothers charged with murder after Raleigh man found dead in parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers have been arrested after a man was found dead in a Raleigh parking lot earlier this month. UPDATE: 3rd brother now charged in Raleigh murder of man found dead in parking lot, police say. Julian Vargas-Gomez, 51, and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez, 55, were identified...
WITN
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store. Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case. The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September...
wcti12.com
Pitt County man indicted on multiple drug charges after FBI search of home
A Pitt County man was indicted on seven counts of illegal drug charges after an FBI search of his home. Treyvon Ladonte Page was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022 by FBI agents at 907 Allen Road in Greenville. FBI officials said Page was charged with distributing methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
WITN
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says one man has been arrested after raids on two residences, while a police officer who owns one of those homes has been placed on leave. One raid happened at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and the other on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
WITN
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in. According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Armstead has been charged...
2 toilets, boxes of extension cords stolen by man found at McDonald’s in Roanoke Rapids
What started as a police response to a trespasser ended in the recovery of a couple of stolen toilets and extension cord boxes Monday night in Roanoke Rapids.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police need help finding person who stole car
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina police department is asking for the community’s help to identify a person who stole a car near the beginning of August. Officials say it happened back on August 5 around Highway 158 and Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids around 10:00 a.m. The...
publicradioeast.org
Two North Carolina women pled guilty to tax fraud, officials said more than 1,000 false returns were filed
Two North Carolina women pleaded guilty this week conspiring to defraud the government by preparing false tax returns for clients and causing more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS, resulting in about $5 million dollars in fraudulent refunds. According to court documents, from the year...
WITN
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a change in who will be providing security at this year’s Pitt County Fair after the event had to shut down early last year due to fights and gun concerns. The fair, in its 102nd year, opens tonight at 5:00 p.m. and for...
