ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 2

Ray Fergusion
2d ago

Put the dad with him in a cell for about 5 minutes and see what happens. If it was my son he wouldn’t make it to trial

Reply
2
Related
WITN

New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Rocky Mount, NC
WITN

Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI tells WITN it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County. Multiple deputies, police officers and other first responders were at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville Wednesday. WITN has made multiple calls to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her boyfriend were in a Nash County courtroom this morning after a one-year-old died in what police say was a homicide. Sierra Eley broke down while being questioned, telling the judge this was her first ever criminal charge. The 27-year-old woman is charged with felony child abuse.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Richardson
WITN

WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store. Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case. The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bathtub#Prison#Wral#Violent Crime
WITN

Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in. According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Armstead has been charged...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Roanoke Rapids police need help finding person who stole car

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina police department is asking for the community’s help to identify a person who stole a car near the beginning of August. Officials say it happened back on August 5 around Highway 158 and Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids around 10:00 a.m. The...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy