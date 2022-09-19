Andrew Sean Greer makes literature from failure in 'Less Is Lost'

Andrew Sean Greer's latest novel is about a failed middle-aged author, Arthur Less, who embarks on an international voyage to Paris, Berlin, Morocco and a desert island in the Arabian Sea to avoid the pain of attending the Wine Country wedding of his former boyfriend. Photo by Kailel Roberts Spring

“I’ve always found that my greatest inspiration comes from utter failure,’’ Andrew Sean Greer avows, with disarming modesty.

Like Arthur Less, the protagonist of his latest novel, “Less Is Lost’’ — a sequel of sorts to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning serio-comic novel, “Less’’ — Greer has been on the road lately contemplating middle-age and literary disappointments.

Although he’d received widespread recognition for earlier novels like “The Confessions of Max Tivoli,’’ the tale of a boy born into the body of a 70-year-old man (inspired by Bob Dylan’s “My Back Pages’’ and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’’) and subsequent novels that also dealt with time travel, Greer found that critical raves did not translate into big sales — and this "failure" freed him to follow his instincts.

“I’m very proud of those books, but their lack of success meant some of my foreign publishers dropped me,’’ he recalled. “I was suddenly in a position where I thought, “Well, it doesn’t matter — I’m going to write whatever I want.’’

It turned out that’s what the public wanted, too.

“Less’’ is the story of a failed middle-aged author, Arthur Less, who embarks on an international voyage to Paris, Berlin, Morocco and a desert island in the Arabian Sea to avoid the pain of attending the Wine Country wedding of his former boyfriend. It's turning out to be an unexpected critical hit, combining high farce with the vagaries of romance and human nature.

In the new book, Greer takes Less back on the road, on a quixotic cross-country journey — “Don Quixote was the impetus for the book,’’ the author says — to try to make enough money to avoid losing his San Francisco house.

“My agent said, ‘You can’t write a sequel,’’ the author said. “You must stop that. But I kept scribbling away, and when I sent her the pages, she said, “I think you’re writing a better and deeper book.’’

Less’ adventures include donning a Hoot and Holler t-shirt, cowboy hat and bolo tie and buying miniature American flags to stick on the side of his van for his road trip. He also includes a wicked send-up of literary gamesmanship when Less is accused of being a “bad gay’’ by the chair of a squabbling prize jury he has been asked to join.

“I thought, ‘What part of the literary world would interest people?” Greer said. “And those prizes are just a mess. it’s like a meeting of the gods.”

Comic set pieces include: a funeral service at the San Francisco Columbarium, where Madonna’s “The Immaculate Collection’’ and “Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall’’ are on display in nooks for loved ones; and a disastrous trip to a hippie commune in Arizona with cult science fiction writer H.H. Mandern.

Although he drew on Dorothy Parker and Vladimir Nabokov’s “Pnin’’ for inspiration when he was writing the book, not everything in “Less Is Lost’’ is played for laughs.

His title character’s “utter innocence can blind him to his weaknesses and hurt other people,’’ Greer said. “But he has the kind of hope and optimism that a lot of us lose after childhood has gone. There’s a kind of joy, I hope, underneath the book, that comes from that.’’

Is there yet another “Less’’ sequel in the works?

“(My agent) did say to me, ‘Andrew, it’s not another ‘Less’ book?” Greer said. “I’m moving on to another subject.”

Andrew Sean Greer reads 7 p.m. Monday at a launch party for “Less Is Lost’’ at Alembic, 1725 Haight St., S.F.. Tickets: $36 and includes author-signed hardcover book. booksmith.com.

Greer also appears at City Arts & Lectures with Adam Savage 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St, S.F. $36. cityarts.net .