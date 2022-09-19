ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Veracity Report

Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pelley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
HuffPost

Biden Says Presidential Run In 2024 ‘Remains To Be Seen’

President Joe Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that a presidential run in 2023 remains to be seen. When asked by “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley whether he was “committed to running again” or waiting for “certain conditions,” Biden said “it remains to be seen,” adding that it was “much too early” to decide.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#World Health Assembly#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hhs#Americans#Wcbs Tv
Fox News

White House ridiculed after walking back Biden’s statement that pandemic is over: ‘He is not in charge’

Twitter users expressed confusion and outright mockery after the White House walked back President Biden’s assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over." Biden made his remarks during his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, his first interview with an American TV journalist in over 200 days. When asked about the state of the U.S.’s fight against the pandemic, Biden told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

'Pandemic is over' — not just another Biden gaffe

'PANDEMIC IS OVER' — NOT JUST ANOTHER BIDEN GAFFE. Before his appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday night, President Joe Biden had not given a sit-down interview with an American journalist for seven months. It's easy to see why. On CBS, the president, who was known as a "gaffe machine" when he was a much younger man, kept up his tradition of saying something startling, weird, or newsworthy — and, sometimes, true.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Biden's Sneaky Censors

"Tech platforms are notoriously opaque," the White House complained last week, saying Americans deserve to know more about how online forums decide "when and how to remove content from their sites." Yet the Biden administration, which routinely pressures social media companies to suppress speech it does not like, is hardly a model of transparency in this area.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Biden Declaring Pandemic ‘Over’ Has Experts Reeling

With more than 27,000 people still hospitalized with COVID-19 on any given day nationwide, and more than 500 of them dying and winter on the horizon President Joe Biden made a surprising assessment of the state of the pandemic on Sunday night.“The pandemic is over,” Biden said in an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”A statement with that degree of public impact would normally be announced in a formal address, like one made from the Oval Office—or, at least, not...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy