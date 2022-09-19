Read full article on original website
Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
Fact Check: Does Photo Show Joe Biden Talking to Homeless Man After Movie?
A candid photo of the president appears to show him alone, talking to a rough sleeper on the streets of D.C.
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are getting married at the White House. Here's a timeline of their relationship.
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden is engaged to Peter Neal. Both lawyers, they met in June 2018 on a date set up by a mutual friend.
Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion
Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
President Biden Likely to Declare New National Monument at Camp Hale in Colorado: Report
President Joe Biden will likely designate a historic military site, Camp Hale, in Colorado as a new national monument in the coming weeks. This move would be doubly strategic, as it could also ban mining and drilling in the area. Colorado’s Camp Hale is a World War II-era military training...
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Biden administration's own migrant flights receive renewed scrutiny
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to send a plane of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week ignited a fiery debate about what lawmakers should do with the historically high number of immigrants crossing the southern border — as well as scrutiny of what the Biden administration has already done.
Biden Says Presidential Run In 2024 ‘Remains To Be Seen’
President Joe Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that a presidential run in 2023 remains to be seen. When asked by “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley whether he was “committed to running again” or waiting for “certain conditions,” Biden said “it remains to be seen,” adding that it was “much too early” to decide.
Joe Biden's Approval Soars Ahead of Prime Time Speech on Midterms
A majority of Americans still disapprove of the job Biden's doing but that number has declined sharply in recent weeks.
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
White House ridiculed after walking back Biden’s statement that pandemic is over: ‘He is not in charge’
Twitter users expressed confusion and outright mockery after the White House walked back President Biden’s assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over." Biden made his remarks during his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, his first interview with an American TV journalist in over 200 days. When asked about the state of the U.S.’s fight against the pandemic, Biden told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over."
Washington Examiner
'Pandemic is over' — not just another Biden gaffe
'PANDEMIC IS OVER' — NOT JUST ANOTHER BIDEN GAFFE. Before his appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday night, President Joe Biden had not given a sit-down interview with an American journalist for seven months. It's easy to see why. On CBS, the president, who was known as a "gaffe machine" when he was a much younger man, kept up his tradition of saying something startling, weird, or newsworthy — and, sometimes, true.
Dr. Alex Garza responds to Biden's claim that the pandemic is over
During a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, President Joe Biden declared the pandemic over in the United States, even as the number of Americans who have died from COVID continues to climb.
Biden's Sneaky Censors
"Tech platforms are notoriously opaque," the White House complained last week, saying Americans deserve to know more about how online forums decide "when and how to remove content from their sites." Yet the Biden administration, which routinely pressures social media companies to suppress speech it does not like, is hardly a model of transparency in this area.
Biden to give primetime speech Thursday on 'continued battle for the soul of the nation' in Philadelphia
President Biden has accused 'MAGA' Republicans of 'semi-fascism' and argues democracy is on the ballot in November midterms, with early voting near.
Special master asks Trump team for proof of claims that FBI planted evidence – live
Special master also gives series of deadlines in the case after judges overturn ruling that temporarily blocked DoJ from the material
Biden Declaring Pandemic ‘Over’ Has Experts Reeling
With more than 27,000 people still hospitalized with COVID-19 on any given day nationwide, and more than 500 of them dying and winter on the horizon President Joe Biden made a surprising assessment of the state of the pandemic on Sunday night.“The pandemic is over,” Biden said in an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”A statement with that degree of public impact would normally be announced in a formal address, like one made from the Oval Office—or, at least, not...
