ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
q101online.com

JMU Men’s Soccer uses big second half to defeat Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison newcomers Evan Southern and Kevin Larsson scored their first goals in their JMU careers less than three minutes apart in the second half to push the Dukes past Georgetown, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Sentara Park Tuesday night. The Dukes move...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

Time running out to vote for music series

Time is running out for folks to help Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series and they need your help. H-D-R is one of 36 cities nationwide that is in the running to receive one of the 10 grants. H-D-R Director of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

JMU announces STEM grant for low income students

James Madison University announced recently a nearly one and a half million-dollar grant that will provide financial and other support to 22 low-income, first-generation college students who are majoring in a science or technology field starting next fall. LouAnn Lovin is the university’s interim associate dean in the College of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

EMU plans downtown event

Thursday is a big day at Eastern Mennonite University. The school will host Royals Go Downtown from 5 to 8 pm. Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said during last month’s City Council meeting when council members approved the school’s special event application that she is excited about this event.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
q101online.com

Murder indictments returned for Robinson

The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

Luray Memorial Drive project begins

Luray town officials remind folks that the Memorial Drive Corridor Improvements Project has begun construction. The project is planned to be completed next July. Officials say during construction, northbound traffic on Memorial Drive will be maintained with southbound traffic detoured on to Court Street. Drivers will need to make note...
LURAY, VA
q101online.com

Shenandoah Valley Airport Announces New Carrier, Flights to Charlotte

WEYERS CAVE, VA = Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership Wednesday with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service is scheduled to begin on November 1. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
q101online.com

Search continues for Highland County inmate

Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped yesterday morning. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle. Gwin is a 34-year-old white man with...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Clark
Person
James Madison
q101online.com

Staunton Police Search for Missing Elderly Man

STAUNTON, Va – The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.
STAUNTON, VA
q101online.com

Authorities Search for Escaped Inmate

UNDATED – The Augusta County and Highland County Sheriff’s Offices are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on U-S Route 250. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance Tuesday morning in Highland County and being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy