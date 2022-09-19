Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentonathletics.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Lima Senior 3 – 0
Another time of strong serving credits Kenton win over Lima Senior in 3 sets (25-15,25-15, 25-10) The Wildcats served 96% on the night. Brynn Butler lead defense with 7 receptions and 12 digs. Brinley Hites 9 receptions and 4 digs. Riley Totten came up with 9 digs. Attacks led by...
kentonathletics.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Delphos Jefferson 3 – 0
Total team effort pushed Kenton over Delphos Jefferson in 3 sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-20). Strong serving credited to victory, team served 95%, Riley Totten 19 pts, Morgan Lyons 15 pts, Aadie Larrabee 13 pts, Macee Heckathorn 7 pts, Brynn Butler 6 pts, and Brinley Hites 5 pts. Busy at the...
kentonathletics.com
Braces by Piper, Defibaugh and Rarey lead to 9-0 victory over Defiance
Kenton traveled to Defiance on Monday night for a varsity only contest and came away with a 9-0 victory. The Cats improve to 7-1-1 (3-0-1 WBL) KSA jumped on the board 7 minutes in when Ethan Yoder fed Colby Quay for the 1-0 advantage. Less than 5 minutes later other Rarey headed home a Seth Manns throw in. 5 minutes later ethan Blankenship fed Ethan Yoder for a 3-0 lead. Shortly after another Seth Manns throw in was finished by Connor Defibaugh ti make it 4-0. Seth manns assisted Two more before halftime with goals by Stwven Piper and Micah Bowman!
Comments / 0