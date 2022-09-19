ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Western Iowa Today

Rockford Woman Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Scheme

(Rockford, IA) — A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered most of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
ILLINOIS STATE
starjournalnow.com

Kampf sentenced to 12 years in Wisconsin prison system

RHINELANDER – A Stevens Point man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his part in the 2019 overdose death of an Oneida County woman. Dalton U. Kampf, 26, formerly of Rhinelander, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs, and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies said Kampf sold drugs to the victim who died in August 2019 after using the drug.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Appleton woman accused of embezzling from employer

APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton woman is accused of embezzling more than $335,000 from her employer. Stacey Gersmehl is charged in Outagamie County Court with one count of Felony Theft in a Business Setting. According to the criminal complaint, Gersmehl used a personal account to transfer fees paid to...
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Drug dealer sent to prison

Judge Vicki Clussman sentenced Aaron B. Van Dyke to 38 months in state prison and three years extended supervision Monday, Sept. 19. Convicted of two counts of delivery of heroin, Van Dyke was originally charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime.
NEW LONDON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers

Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
WISCONSIN STATE
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year

So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana

(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin reports uptick in COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases after declining for the past few days. The state Department of Health Services reported 967 new confirmed cases Monday, over 350 more than Sunday's 609 cases. Despite this, the seven-day average declined by five, sitting at 1,052.
WISCONSIN STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them

It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Wisconsin life expectancy declines amid flawed healthcare system

In 2020, life expectancy in Wisconsin dropped by 1.6 years, a trend reflected across the whole United States, where life expectancy dropped .9 years, according to the CDC. Though COVID-19 was a contributing factor to the decrease in life expectancy in Wisconsin, there are many other problems that add to the issue, primarily opioid and alcohol related deaths in addition to racial and economic disparities in healthcare.
WISCONSIN STATE

