Rockford Woman Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Scheme
(Rockford, IA) — A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered most of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
starjournalnow.com
Kampf sentenced to 12 years in Wisconsin prison system
RHINELANDER – A Stevens Point man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his part in the 2019 overdose death of an Oneida County woman. Dalton U. Kampf, 26, formerly of Rhinelander, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs, and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies said Kampf sold drugs to the victim who died in August 2019 after using the drug.
wiproud.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
fox47.com
Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday blasted a report from a Milwaukee TV station that detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination at his construction company, while Gov. Tony Evers said the news further brings Michels’ leadership abilities into question. The reporting...
whby.com
Appleton woman accused of embezzling from employer
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton woman is accused of embezzling more than $335,000 from her employer. Stacey Gersmehl is charged in Outagamie County Court with one count of Felony Theft in a Business Setting. According to the criminal complaint, Gersmehl used a personal account to transfer fees paid to...
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
waupacanow.com
Drug dealer sent to prison
Judge Vicki Clussman sentenced Aaron B. Van Dyke to 38 months in state prison and three years extended supervision Monday, Sept. 19. Convicted of two counts of delivery of heroin, Van Dyke was originally charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime.
Over a year later, Republican appointees to tech school board still refuse to resign despite expired terms
Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021. The trio — Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator — were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school work was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
CBS 58
Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
empowerwisconsin.org
Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers
Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin specialist weighs in on over-the-counter hearing aids
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Tucked away in a box full of mementos is Tom O’Connor’s first hearing aid from the 1950s when he was six-years-old. He was born with a hearing impairment and has worn hearing aids his whole life. “It’s a museum piece,” said O’Connor....
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin reports uptick in COVID-19 cases
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases after declining for the past few days. The state Department of Health Services reported 967 new confirmed cases Monday, over 350 more than Sunday's 609 cases. Despite this, the seven-day average declined by five, sitting at 1,052.
FiveThirtyEight
Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them
It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
Direct payments worth up to $325 could go out to millions of Americans – are you eligible for the rebate?
MISSOURI taxpayers may score direct payments of up to $325 by December 1. The legislation was proposed by Senator Lincoln Hough after lawmakers rejected parts of Governor Parson's tax cut plan. Mr Parson originally vetoed parts of a spending bill issuing potential rebates of up to $500 for each person...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin life expectancy declines amid flawed healthcare system
In 2020, life expectancy in Wisconsin dropped by 1.6 years, a trend reflected across the whole United States, where life expectancy dropped .9 years, according to the CDC. Though COVID-19 was a contributing factor to the decrease in life expectancy in Wisconsin, there are many other problems that add to the issue, primarily opioid and alcohol related deaths in addition to racial and economic disparities in healthcare.
