WBKO
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
Police make comment on social media claim
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case. Officer Andrew Boggess sent this […]
Tennessee Tribune
Six Members of Clarksville Mongols Members Motorcycle Gang Found Guilty of Racketeering Conspiracy, Including Murder
A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a member of the Mongols, was also convicted by the same jury of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy with the Clarksville Mongols. After a three-and-a-half-month trial, the jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern,...
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County prepares for EV battery-fueled growth in the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hardin County is preparing for the growth of its community as construction of Ford twin battery plants continues. Louisville Water will supply water to Hardin County Water District #2 for 50 more years. The agreement secures abundant water for a growing Hardin County. The Ford plant...
crothersvilletimes.com
Former Scott County Resident Facing Multiple Charges Of Crimes Against Children
A 37-year old former Scott County woman is facing 13 felony charges of child molesting, battery, strangulation and intimidation against three young girls. Bobbie Jo Spencer, 37, of Rockport, was arrested by Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputies on a Scott Circuit Court warrant last Thursday, Sept. 14, after Detective Jacklyn Shofner of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office concluded a lengthy investigation where Spencer was alleged to have sexually molested and battered several children.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
wdrb.com
Shively man battling cancer raises money for his own funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With months left to live, a Shively man has done the unthinkable, and raised money for his own funeral. "I get the easy part of this you know, the light switch goes out," Kevin Hatfield said. On Oct. 19, 2021, Hatfield and his wife Becca received...
WBKO
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow, Barren County Emergency management confirmed that the roadway has been cleared on Happy Valley Road following an accident. The roadway was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Happy Valley Road was closed at the 8000 block in Glasgow for reconstruction after a vehicle wreck.
Wave 3
Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. The door locks have been recommended since Sandy Hook, but 25% of public schools do not have them. Kevon Lawless Trial: Closing arguments end. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jury is set to...
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal collision near Cave City
CAVE CITY – Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Highway 90 in northern Barren County. Little details were provided about the crash, which is reported near the 8000 block of Happy Valley Road. That’s just south of Crystal Onyx Cave. The vehicles involved are a commercial semi and passenger vehicle.
wevv.com
Ohio County authorities asking for help finding missing woman
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it's currently looking for Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard after being contacted by her family. According to OCSO, Howard's family says they haven't seen or talked to her since the...
WTVQ
Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
wcluradio.com
Hart County crash kills Grayson County woman
BONNIEVILLE — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Hart County. State police responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. along the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway. The crash was near Bonnieville. A preliminary investigation conducted by police found Hope Davis, 26, of...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Bonnieville community. Around 2 p.m. Sept. 20, KSP responded to the scene of the crash near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway. Troopers say 26 year-old Hope Davis, of Leitchfield, was driving southbound on North...
k105.com
Anneta man arrested after DUI crash on Anneta Road
An Anneta man has been arrested after crashing while driving impaired on Anneta Road. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 5:45, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Wally Ritter and the Anneta Fire Department responded to the crash in the 4300 block of Anneta Road. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Man caught on video setting first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview police are retracing the footsteps of a man caught on video setting the first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County. New surveillance video shows the moment the man lit a camper and two box trucks on fire at a business on North Williams Lane. See photos below.
