Related
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Punter Jon Sot Winning On and Off the Field
One of Notre Dame's most consistent players this season has been someone no one knew much about entering the season and technically a player the Fighting Irish prefer not to be on the field. Punter Jon Sot has been a pleasant surprise for Notre Dame this year as the graduate...
irishsportsdaily.com
High Degree of Difficulty: The Notre Dame Defense Prepares for Prolific UNC Offense
After three games, North Carolina is averaging 51.3 points per game, which equates to the fourth-highest scoring offense in college football. The Tar Heels’ per-game production nearly matches Notre Dame’s season total of 54 points. Since Mack Brown returned to Chapel Hill in 2019, North Carolina has been...
irishsportsdaily.com
Howard Cross III and Notre Dame Confident Heading to Chapel Hill
There seems to be a sense of calmness and even maybe a little relief around the Notre Dame football program this week. And no, the Fighting Irish aren't satisfied sitting at 1-2 with a big trip to North Carolina on deck, but it's the first week where Marcus Freeman's team can take a deep breath.
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey On Success vs. Cal & Facing Tempo of UNC
Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey spoke following Tuesday’s practice as the Irish prepare for a trip to North Carolina this weekend. 0:39 - On what makes North Carolina’s offense tough to defend. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A SPECIAL THANKS TO... ESQ, founded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame at North Carolina (FOOTBALL, 9-24-2022)
Miss anything this week? We have you covered as Notre Dame looks to get its first win of the year. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday as the Fighting Irish prepare for North Carolina. 20 hrs ago by Matt Freeman. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke...
irishsportsdaily.com
Scouting Report | North Carolina
North Carolina is 3-0 and Notre Dame is 1-2. So why did this game open as a pick ‘em?. Well, because in the month of September you aren’t always what your record says you are. There is still a lot of unknown about Mack Brown’s team despite those three wins. Two came against Group of 5 schools and one came against an FCS program.
irishsportsdaily.com
Top 2024 Big Man James Brown Goes In-Depth on Latest Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame basketball hosted one of its most important 2024 targets earlier this month as St. Rita (Ill.) big man James Brown made his third trip to campus for the Marshall football game. The 6-foot-10, 223-pounder was fired up to get to campus and once again left impressed with...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 OL Ajani Adedamola Makes The Trip Up To Notre Dame
Ajani Adedamola made a trip to South Bend on Saturday and the 2024 Indiana offensive lineman was impressed with what he saw. “It was fantastic,” the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder told Irish Sports Daily. “I loved it. “The hospitality, the atmosphere was fantastic.”. The Speedway High School standout has...
RELATED PEOPLE
irishsportsdaily.com
Film Don't Lie | Big Plays to the Backs
Notre Dame’s offense was the opposite of explosive on Saturday against. Cal. They averaged only 4.6 yards per play. They ran the ball 64% of the time and had some success, but managed only two runs of 10-yards or more. The passing game was purposely conservative with their backup quarterback. Drew Pyne’s average depth of target was only 2.8 yards and he attempted three passes longer than 10-yards down the field.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Commit Watch | 9.20
If anyone is still wondering why Notre Dame decided to seriously pursue – and ultimately land a commitment from – Dylan Edwards, they need just to check out the 2023 Kansas athlete’s performance this past Friday night. The Irish are hoping Edwards (pictured above) will be...
