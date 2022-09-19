North Carolina is 3-0 and Notre Dame is 1-2. So why did this game open as a pick ‘em?. Well, because in the month of September you aren’t always what your record says you are. There is still a lot of unknown about Mack Brown’s team despite those three wins. Two came against Group of 5 schools and one came against an FCS program.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO