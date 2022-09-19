ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Punter Jon Sot Winning On and Off the Field

One of Notre Dame's most consistent players this season has been someone no one knew much about entering the season and technically a player the Fighting Irish prefer not to be on the field. Punter Jon Sot has been a pleasant surprise for Notre Dame this year as the graduate...
irishsportsdaily.com

Howard Cross III and Notre Dame Confident Heading to Chapel Hill

There seems to be a sense of calmness and even maybe a little relief around the Notre Dame football program this week. And no, the Fighting Irish aren't satisfied sitting at 1-2 with a big trip to North Carolina on deck, but it's the first week where Marcus Freeman's team can take a deep breath.
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame at North Carolina (FOOTBALL, 9-24-2022)

Miss anything this week? We have you covered as Notre Dame looks to get its first win of the year. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday as the Fighting Irish prepare for North Carolina. 20 hrs ago by Matt Freeman. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke...
irishsportsdaily.com

Scouting Report | North Carolina

North Carolina is 3-0 and Notre Dame is 1-2. So why did this game open as a pick ‘em?. Well, because in the month of September you aren’t always what your record says you are. There is still a lot of unknown about Mack Brown’s team despite those three wins. Two came against Group of 5 schools and one came against an FCS program.
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 OL Ajani Adedamola Makes The Trip Up To Notre Dame

Ajani Adedamola‍ made a trip to South Bend on Saturday and the 2024 Indiana offensive lineman was impressed with what he saw. “It was fantastic,” the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder told Irish Sports Daily. “I loved it. “The hospitality, the atmosphere was fantastic.”. The Speedway High School standout has...
irishsportsdaily.com

Film Don't Lie | Big Plays to the Backs

Notre Dame’s offense was the opposite of explosive on Saturday against. Cal. They averaged only 4.6 yards per play. They ran the ball 64% of the time and had some success, but managed only two runs of 10-yards or more. The passing game was purposely conservative with their backup quarterback. Drew Pyne’s average depth of target was only 2.8 yards and he attempted three passes longer than 10-yards down the field.
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Commit Watch | 9.20

If anyone is still wondering why Notre Dame decided to seriously pursue – and ultimately land a commitment from – Dylan Edwards‍, they need just to check out the 2023 Kansas athlete’s performance this past Friday night. The Irish are hoping Edwards (pictured above) will be...
