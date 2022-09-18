Read full article on original website
pmg-va.com
SCOREBOARD
GW–B.Jollay 32 return of blocked punt (Mitchell kick)10:51. GW–Houston 53 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick) 1:06. CC–Meza-Campbell 57 pass from Cox (run failed) 0:07. RUSHING – George Wythe, Fowler 10-128, B.Jollay 16-110, Houston 6-41, Smith 9-28, team 4-(-30). Carroll County, Taib 26-207, Bra.Smoot 5-48, Cox 4-(-10).
cardinalnews.org
Both Virginia and Virginia Tech face grudge matches
There is a grudge match aspect to the football games facing both Virginia and Virginia Tech this week. Attendees at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday got to hear former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster reflect on a 2003 game in Morgantown, W.Va., where then-No. 3 Tech lost to the Mountaineers 28-7.
Pearisburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Giles High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
techlunchpail.com
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game
The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers Now staff makes their pick for Thursday night's game.
Staunton, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Waynesboro High School football team will have a game with Staunton High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty football visits
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is planning to hold a Pride Day on the same day that the Minutemen host evangelical Liberty in a football game. The school made the “special announcement” Sunday on Twitter in a 37-second video featuring techno music and a uniformed player standing in a room lit by rainbow colors associated with the LGBTQ community. It ends showing how to get tickets for the Oct. 8 game.
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights
A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
pmg-va.com
Dwight W. Atkins, Midlothian
Dwight Wayne Atkins of Midlothian, Va., formerly of Bedford, passed away on September 4, 2022. He was the son of Whitt Atkins and Mamie Stevens Atkins. He is survived by his wife Mary Napier of Midlothian, his sons Gordon (Kathy) Atkins, Jerry (Erin) Atkins, grandchildren Jordan Foltz, Jacob Atkins, Lindsay Atkins, Tyler Atkins and Weston Atkins all of Orange, Va., his stepchildren Stephanie Walker, Benjamin Cunningham and step grandchildren Hannah Walker, Caroline Walker and Beckett Walker all of Midlothian. Also surviving are his sisters Nancy Slusher (Donnie) of Bedford and Sandra Burnette of Evington.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
pmg-va.com
LCDR Walter Gilbert (Gil) Wetmore USN, 78
LCDR Walter Gilbert (Gil) Wetmore USN Retired, age 78, of Independence, Va., died June 29, 2022, at the VA hospital in Salem, Va. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Loyce; father, Roland; his brother, Larry, and sister-in-law, Daisy; father-in-law, Jack Blevins; and brother-in-law, Donald Cornett.
pmg-va.com
Poplar Forest Presents Jefferson and Adams, A Play by Howard Ginsberg
Experience the passion and ideals that inspired a revolution and the birth of a new nation through the eyes of Thomas Jefferson and his good friend, fellow revolutionary and political rival, John Adams. Join Poplar Forest for a special performance of playwright Howard Ginsberg’s two-act drama Jefferson & Adams on Saturday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg.
wcyb.com
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll to build splash pad for $525,000
Carroll County has agreed to move forward with the construction of a splash pad in the Carroll County Recreation Park for an amount not to exceed $525,000. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to continue with plans to build the splash pad at the approved rate during its monthly meeting Sept. 12. County Administrator Mike Watson began talks by reminding the board it had voted unanimously in a previous meeting to go forward with plans for a splash pad. Since that time, Watson told the board county staff has been doing research and looking at different ways of procurement. He said the process used is very similar to the methods the county uses when purchasing vehicles or fire trucks.
Virginia Tech offers $54 million to climate-friendly farmers
Virginia Tech has reportedly received $80 million in federal funding that the school says will go toward jump-starting efforts in four states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farms.
pmg-va.com
Third phase of Grayson trail is open
INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County recently held a ribbon-cutting for Phase III of its Enhancement Trail project in the Town of Independence. The first three phases take the walking and biking trail from the area of the Historic 1908 Courthouse and Town Park to the industrial park. Mitch Smith, interim...
WHSV
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VSP, a highway...
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
wymt.com
Death investigation underway after body is found in Buchanan County, Virginia
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Southwest Virginia are trying to figure out what happened after a man’s body was found Wednesday morning. In a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the bank of the Levisa River in Buchanan County around 7:30 a.m. We...
