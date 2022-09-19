Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced us to many more of Tolkien’s beloved characters, and added a few more, too. The deal that Amazon struck with the Tolkien estate meant that they could only work with snippets of what the author wrote in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit, including the appendixes. Because of this somewhat limiting factor, new faces were created to flesh out the stories, and as apprehensive as fans have been, many agree that many of them have won over the doubters.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO