6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ episode five signifies an important detail about an upcoming conflict.
Major Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode five. The fifth episode of House of the Dragon “We Light the Way” has continued with an important tradition of Game of Thrones, that is, synonymizing weddings with unexpected, blood-curling violence and murders. After the Starks’ painful death in the Red Wedding, weddings in the world of Game of Thrones have been redefined as spaces where political intrigues and machinations take the ugliest of forms. House of the Dragon is no exception to this.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: HBO ropes in eye-watering numbers as fans prepare for the arrival of a new royal couple
Only four days separate us from the next House of the Dragon episode, so fans are positively brimming with excitement over the debut of Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke as the narrative takes a leap of faith towards its next chapter. The Dance of Dragons has never felt so near to being depicted in live-action, yet before civil war takes the Seven Kingdoms by storm, we still have a few story arcs to burn through, namely the marriage of Rhaenyra Targaryen to Laenor Velaryon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy arrives as Rhaenyra and the world bids Milly Alcock farewell
The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
wegotthiscovered.com
Which reality did each of the Smith family members come from in ‘Rick and Morty’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season six of Rick and Morty. Season six of Rick and Morty reminded viewers that the characters from this show have belonged to different realities. And by this point, it may be confusing to figure out where each of them came from, especially if they all look and act the same as before. Not to mention, all of them had to jump realities once more after Earth was transformed into Mr. Frundles.
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
ComicBook
The Simpsons Predicted Huge Movies Canceled for Tax Cuts Years Before Warner Bros. Axed Batgirl
Over it's more than three-decade broadcast history, The Simpsons has developed a reputation for its uncanny ability to predict the future with eerie accuracy and it seems like the beloved animated series' ability to see the future has struck once again — this time regarding the cancellation of the Batgirl movie for tax breaks by Warner Bros. Discovery. On Tuesday, horror filmmaker Joe Russo shared a clip from the 2015 "Treehouse of Horror XXVI" episode which shows a group of movie executives deciding that they need to scrap an entire, underperforming film "for insurance purposes".
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Cassian’s sister in ‘Star Wars: Andor’?
It’s an excellent time to be a nerd, especially a Star Wars one. The galaxy is a vast place, both metaphorically and in terms of intellectual property. There are so many new series exploring it all. There’s Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson which will explore the character who was once Anakin’s padawan. There’s Skeleton Crew set to be directed by Jon Watts of Spider-Man: No Way Home fame and starring actor Jude Law in a yet-to-be-disclosed role.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts
It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?
Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new addition to ‘The Rings of Powers’ leaves fans utterly charmed
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced us to many more of Tolkien’s beloved characters, and added a few more, too. The deal that Amazon struck with the Tolkien estate meant that they could only work with snippets of what the author wrote in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit, including the appendixes. Because of this somewhat limiting factor, new faces were created to flesh out the stories, and as apprehensive as fans have been, many agree that many of them have won over the doubters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ fans beginning to understand why Hobbits are so reluctant to leave the Shire
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has introduced us to the harfoots, a precursor to the hobbit we came to know and love in Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Far in the future from the events that are currently unfolding in the Amazon series, the hobbits live in the Shire, an idyllic and pastoral area that they are very reluctant to leave, and based on what we saw in episode three, fans are not surprised at all.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama continues as Chris Pine passes on late night appearance
The never-ending drama surrounding the promotion of Don’t Worry, Darling continues with Chris Pine dropping out of an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Pine was booked to discuss the film on the show on Sep. 20, but cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. While the Star Trek alum is not on social media, fan account cpinedaily tweeted an updated schedule with the caption, “Chris Pine has cancelled his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that was originally scheduled for tomorrow to promote Don’t Worry Darling. He has been replaced by Kathy Griffin.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star was ‘honored’ for one of their first lines to be about pooping
She-Hulk‘s track record for memorable one-liners is pretty strong so far, and the show is only six episodes into its first season. Josh Segarra, who plays Augustus “Pug” Pugliese on the show, has one favorite, though, and it involves going number two. Pug is a great candidate...
New House Of The Dragon teaser revealed Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke's grand debut
We're now at the halfway point of House of the Dragon season 1, and that means there's going to be a major character change. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey's time playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower is seemingly at an end after the release of episode 5 this week.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ stans know how they expect Jen and Matt Murdock to meet
Disney Plus’ She-Hulk is inching ever closer to its season one finale, and fans aren’t ready to say goodbye. The show boasts several more episodes than most Marvel series, but its short runtime and widespread appeal is leaving fans anxious for its rapidly approaching conclusion. Despite their disappointment, however, viewers are eagerly looking forward to several plot points the series has teased but has yet to reveal. The biggest of these is undeniably the arrival of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, which was hinted at in early trailers for the series. The character likely won’t make his return until near the season’s end, but fans have already sussed out how they believe he will cross paths with Jen.
