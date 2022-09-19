ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
ROCKVILLE, IN
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July. The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.
COLUMBUS, IN
Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median where it rolled over.
CLAY COUNTY, IN

