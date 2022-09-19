Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Hope been happening here’: Light of the World celebrates National Back to Church Sunday
Light of the World Christian Church made sure to create a welcoming environment for members and guests during Sunday worship service Sept. 18 for its National Back to Church Sunday service. The third Sunday of September is National Back to Church Sunday — a day to encourage friends, neighbors and...
WISH-TV
Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: change for Marion County Democrats; a look at Indiana’s new abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” we look at a change at the top for Marion County Democrats. Also, Democrat Brian Gaddie and Republican Whitley Yates talk about the state’s new abortion law, and the military background of an Indiana secretary of state candidate.
Do you have banned books at home? Here's what you should know about Banned Books Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Bookworms across the United States are celebrating Banned Books Week, which runs Sept. 18-24. It is an annual, national event celebrating the freedom to read. Dr. Steffany Comfort Maher, the director of the Indiana University Southeast Writing Project, said books can be banned by various organizations for a variety of reasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
WTHI
New developments in Monroe County abortion lawsuit - here's the latest
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are currently two ongoing lawsuits in response to the Indiana abortion ban that went into effect last Thursday -- One in Marion County and one in Monroe County. On Monday, a judge heard arguments on a request from abortion clinic operators to halt the...
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis Recorder
Brooks: Keep it moving
“The harvest is plenty, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields.” -Luke 10:2 NLT. Transparent moment: I was going to postpone my blog, among other things, until I get elected. I talked to my husband about it, explaining that I had writer’s block. I also shared with him that I didn’t want people to think that I’m using my blog for politics. And since I normally write about how I feel or current events in my life, it’s difficult to separate. He explained that as a preacher, speaker, writer, leader … sometimes current events do dictate direction. And more importantly, whatever is happening in my life can still be used to encourage others. So, here we are…
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Let the World See’: Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley exhibit opens at the children’s museum
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis opened the “Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See” exhibit to bring more awareness to those who don’t know the full or true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a victim of racial violence in 1955 in the Jim Crow South.
Carmel parents raise concerns about proposed charter school
CARMEL, Ind. — Hamilton County parents gave their feedback Wednesday on a possible charter school coming to the community. The school would be partnered with Christian school Grace College and Hillsdale College. While the partnership is an exciting opportunity for some families, others say they're not too happy about...
Zoning Appeals Board approves new opioid treatment site for Twin Aire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance that will permit the location of a new Opioid Treatment Program in a former Big Lots store at 3415 English Avenue in the Twin Aire community. The three-to-two vote overrode resident concerns of rising crime and falling property values to determine that the new site […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indianapolis Recorder
Shackleford: Improving literacy in our community
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Lilly Endowment recently announced an unprecedented partnership to spend up to $111 million on a statewide literacy initiative that will train educators how to teach using the “science of reading.”. The “science of reading” is a research-based strategy that integrates instructional practices with efforts...
Beech Grove man sentenced for dual arsons dealing more than $1 million in damages
A Beech Grove man will serve time in federal prison after he admitted to two arsons that caused more than $1 million in damage.
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Federal Reserve raises key interest rate; Meta cuts costs; more millionaires
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight time. It’s a move meant to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years. Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman says his main message has not changed. “Bring down...
A new look and sound to the Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana Black Expo officials announced there would be no football game at this year’s Circle City Classic, it turned some heads….and also fired up some social media armchair quarterbacks. The answer to those critics is arguably the major part of the 2022 edition of the classic, and one in which supporters say was the time […]
Indianapolis Recorder
Mayor Hogsett signs property tax relief proposal, relief coming to 90% of single-family households
Indianapolis residents can expect a little relief on their property tax bill next spring. Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili and Riverside neighborhood residents came together Sept. 14 to celebrate the signing and passage of Proposal 310. The proposal, which is set to allocate funding to property tax relief for Marion County homeowners, was approved unanimously by the City-County Council on Sept. 12.
thebutlercollegian.com
Proposal 256 would requires registration to distribute charitable goods
Indianapolis City-County Council introduced proposal 256 in July of 2022. If passed, the act would prohibit the distribution of food, toiletries, clothing and other goods to more than 10 homeless community members without registration made 48 hours in advance. Any distribution of goods or services without this registration for donations to more than 10 recipients would result in a written warning and fine. Pending a council vote, the law would take effect in early October.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Comments / 0