Opponents of California’s Abortion Rights Measure Mislead on Expense to Taxpayers
“With Proposition 1, the number of abortion seekers from other states will soar even higher, costing taxpayers millions more.”. California Together, No on Proposition 1, on its website, Aug. 16, 2022. California Together, a campaign led by religious and anti-abortion groups, is hoping to persuade voters to reject a ballot...
Wednesday, September 21
Wednesday, September 21

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations. California Together, which opposes Proposition 1, warns that taxpayers will pay millions more if the abortion rights constitutional amendment passes because it would attract women from out of state. We take a closer look. (Rachel Bluth, 9/22 ) Kern Valley Inmates,...
Covid Still Kills, but the Demographics of Its Victims Are Shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, covid-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity people have garnered...
California Healthline Daily Edition
Californians were far less likely to die from covid in the first seven months of 2022 than during the first two years of the pandemic. Still, the virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of debilitating diseases. We break down who’s at risk. (Phillip Reese, 9/21 )
