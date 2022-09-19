ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
californiahealthline.org

Wednesday, September 21

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations. California Together, which opposes Proposition 1, warns that taxpayers will pay millions more if the abortion rights constitutional amendment passes because it would attract women from out of state. We take a closer look. (Rachel Bluth, 9/22 ) Kern Valley Inmates,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiahealthline.org

Covid Still Kills, but the Demographics of Its Victims Are Shifting

As California settles into a third year of pandemic, covid-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity people have garnered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiahealthline.org

California Healthline Daily Edition

Californians were far less likely to die from covid in the first seven months of 2022 than during the first two years of the pandemic. Still, the virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of debilitating diseases. We break down who’s at risk. (Phillip Reese, 9/21 )
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy