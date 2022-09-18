CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 14 Harvard men's water polo took home all three NWPC weekly awards, the Northeast Water Polo Conference announced Wednesday. First-year James Rozolis Hill won NWPC Rookie and Player of the Week after tallying 16 goals over the weekend, including the game-winning goal in overtime against No. 12 UC Irvine. Rozolis-Hill began the tournament by scoring five times against No. 2 UCLA before adding another three goals against Occidental. He followed up his impressive Saturday by recording a hat trick against No. 5 Pacific and ended the tournament with another five-goal performance against No. 12 UC Irvine. Rozolis-Hill now has recorded hat tricks in seven of eight games this season. This is the second time he has won NWPC Rookie of the Week.

