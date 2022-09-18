ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Women's Rugby Celebrates 40 Years at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass- Harvard women's rugby will play Princeton at Mignone Field on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1:00 p.m. This is a monumental game for the team as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of women's rugby. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The Harvard-Radcliffe Women's Rugby Football Club was founded...
Men's Water Polo Earns All Three NWPC Weekly Awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 14 Harvard men's water polo took home all three NWPC weekly awards, the Northeast Water Polo Conference announced Wednesday. First-year James Rozolis Hill won NWPC Rookie and Player of the Week after tallying 16 goals over the weekend, including the game-winning goal in overtime against No. 12 UC Irvine. Rozolis-Hill began the tournament by scoring five times against No. 2 UCLA before adding another three goals against Occidental. He followed up his impressive Saturday by recording a hat trick against No. 5 Pacific and ended the tournament with another five-goal performance against No. 12 UC Irvine. Rozolis-Hill now has recorded hat tricks in seven of eight games this season. This is the second time he has won NWPC Rookie of the Week.
Cross Country to Compete in Two Meets This Weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard men's and women's cross-country teams are sending athletes to compete in two meets this weekend: The Coast to Coast in Beantown Invitational on Friday, Sept. 23 at Franklin Park in Boston, Mass. and the Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Stillwater, Okla. The Coast...
