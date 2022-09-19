Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
Cincy Jungle
Weekly Lineman: What went wrong in La’el Collins’ return to Dallas
There was something cathartic about the Cincinnati Bengals signing La’el Collins in free agency. Player acquisitions nowadays can become spectacles in ways not thought possible just a short while ago. The NFL as a whole experienced a multitude of groundbreaking trades and premier player signings to the point where the league as a whole practically got a facelift.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle
Will the Bengals make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?
After an incredible run to the Super Bowl last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are now facing an 0-2 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. It’s still very early for this NFL season, but with Sunday's loss, the Bengals are now looking to do something that many teams in the league have not done since 1990 after starting 0-2 in making the playoffs.
Cincy Jungle
David Carr's Warning to the Bengals
David Carr, another number one draft pick who was beaten to a pulp behind a weak offensive line, has a warning to Joe B and the Bengals. He wonders at the lack of play action & a movable pocket, plus why Cincy doesn't keep in more blockers. Here's his take at Outkick.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
Cincy Jungle
The 5 biggest issues with the Bengals’ offense
The Bengals’ offense continues to disappoint. And by “continues,” I don’t mean for the second week in a row. I mean for the second year in a row. Cincinnati is home to a top-five quarterback (Joe Burrow), a top-five wide receiver (Ja’Marr Chase), a top-ten receiver (Tee Higgins), a top-twenty-five receiver (Tyler Boyd), and a top-ten running back (Joe Mixon).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sean McDermott, Jordan Poyer have positive updates on Dane Jackson
No official team statement yet regarding the injury status of Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. There were positives to note from the Bills locker room after what happened, at least. Jackson and Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds collided attempting a tackle near halftime against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Edmunds...
USA TODAY Sports' Week 3 NFL picks: Will Packers finally beat depleted Buccaneers?
Green Bay is looking for first win against Tampa Bay since TB12 signed with Bucs in 2020. Aaron Rodgers is 1-3 all-time against the GOAT.
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 3 TV schedule
We’re now two full weeks through the 2022 NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get their first victory this Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This week’s primetime action features Browns - Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Broncos - Niners on Sunday Night...
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Pocket Presence
The Cincinnati Bengals finally addressed their offensive line in a meaningful way this offseason. By adding Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and La’el Collins in free agency and drafting Cordell Volson, they replaced four of their five starters from a year ago. The only carryover was their best player in 2021, Jonah Williams.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
thecomeback.com
NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen
While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injuries, Bills challenge, Hill/Waddle, Tua, more
There’s no more difficult opponent on the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule than the Buffalo Bills, who visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).
Yardbarker
Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown
S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
Comments / 0