NFL

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Weekly Lineman: What went wrong in La’el Collins’ return to Dallas

There was something cathartic about the Cincinnati Bengals signing La’el Collins in free agency. Player acquisitions nowadays can become spectacles in ways not thought possible just a short while ago. The NFL as a whole experienced a multitude of groundbreaking trades and premier player signings to the point where the league as a whole practically got a facelift.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Will the Bengals make the playoffs after an 0-2 start?

After an incredible run to the Super Bowl last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are now facing an 0-2 record after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. It’s still very early for this NFL season, but with Sunday's loss, the Bengals are now looking to do something that many teams in the league have not done since 1990 after starting 0-2 in making the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

David Carr's Warning to the Bengals

David Carr, another number one draft pick who was beaten to a pulp behind a weak offensive line, has a warning to Joe B and the Bengals. He wonders at the lack of play action & a movable pocket, plus why Cincy doesn't keep in more blockers. Here's his take at Outkick.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

The 5 biggest issues with the Bengals’ offense

The Bengals’ offense continues to disappoint. And by “continues,” I don’t mean for the second week in a row. I mean for the second year in a row. Cincinnati is home to a top-five quarterback (Joe Burrow), a top-five wide receiver (Ja’Marr Chase), a top-ten receiver (Tee Higgins), a top-twenty-five receiver (Tyler Boyd), and a top-ten running back (Joe Mixon).
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 3 TV schedule

We’re now two full weeks through the 2022 NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get their first victory this Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This week’s primetime action features Browns - Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Broncos - Niners on Sunday Night...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Film Room: Pocket Presence

The Cincinnati Bengals finally addressed their offensive line in a meaningful way this offseason. By adding Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and La’el Collins in free agency and drafting Cordell Volson, they replaced four of their five starters from a year ago. The only carryover was their best player in 2021, Jonah Williams.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen

While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
NFL
Yardbarker

Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown

S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
CLEVELAND, OH

