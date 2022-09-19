Read full article on original website
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Once Called ‘Stairway to Heaven’ a Led Zeppelin “Sampler”
John Paul Jones once said "Stairway to Heaven" was a “Led Zeppelin sampler” in the best possible way.
Stereogum
Magdalena Bay – “Unconditional”
Last year, the Los Angeles electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay released their much-acclaimed debut album Mercurial World. Next month, they’ll release a deluxe edition of that album that’ll feature a bunch of unreleased tracks. We’ve already posted “All You Do,” the first of those deluxe-edition singles. Today, Magdalena Bay have also shared the squelchy stop-start pop song “Unconditional.” In a press release, the band describes “Unconditional” as the “weird little cousin” of their Mercurial World single “Secrets (Your Fire),” and they say that the “Unconditional” video is their “dream birthday party.” Check it out below.
Koe Wetzel Shows Off His Country Chops On Sad Breakup Song “Three Weeks,” From His Fifth Studio Album ‘Hell Paso’
I haven’t been able to stop listening to Hell Paso. From early standouts like “Oklahoma Sun” and “YellaBush Road,” to a few sleepers like “Better Without You” and “Sad Song,” I think it’s safe to say it’s already one of my favorite albums from this year. And there’s one in particular that I especially love called “Three Weeks.” Obviously, Koe isn’t really in the “country” genre, and definitely leans more to the rock and grunge side of things when it […] The post Koe Wetzel Shows Off His Country Chops On Sad Breakup Song “Three Weeks,” From His Fifth Studio Album ‘Hell Paso’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Stereogum
Wild Pink – “See You Better Now” (Feat. J Mascis)
Next month, Wild Pink are releasing a new album, ILYSM. Both of its singles, the title track and the Julien Baker-featuring “Hold My Hand, made our best songs of the week lists when they came out. Today, the band is sharing one last single, a rousing cut called “See You Better Now,” which boasts some guitar playing from J Mascis.
Stereogum
Smashing Pumpkins Debut New Song “Empires” In Chicago
The Smashing Pumpkins just announced a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They’re performing a couple of small shows this week in Chicago and New York City to celebrate the announcement, and tonight at Metro their set included a brand-new one called “Empires.” The track is included on the second of ATUM‘s three acts, which means it’s from the same collection of songs as their latest single “Beguiled.” Listen to audio from the show below.
Stereogum
Pierre Kwenders Wins Polaris Music Prize
Pierre Kwenders’ José Louis And The Paradox Of Love has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize, which is awarded to the best Canadian album of the year by a jury of journalists and broadcasters. The Congolese-Canadian musician’s album beat out a shortlist field that included Charlotte Day Wilson’s...
Vonda Shepard Hits the Lights in First New Album in Seven Years
Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is making 2022 one of the most memorable years of her distinguished career. There’s a new album to celebrate, as Red Light, Green Light, the first full-length studio record she’s delivered in seven years, arrives on Friday, September 23. She and her band will also be heading out to tour the United Kingdom starting in October, with US dates to follow in 2023.
Stereogum
Jason Isbell, Paula Cole, & John Paul White – “Mother, Son And Holy Ghost”
You remember Paula Cole. She doesn’t wanna wait for our lives to be over! Cole made a big splash upon arrival in the late ’90s. She landed a couple of big hits and won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1998 — a victory that was its own kind of curse. Cole has been working steadily ever since, and she came out with an album called American Quilt. Today, Cole has teamed up with Americana giant Jason Isbell and former Civil Wars member John Paul White for a new benefit release.
Stereogum
Stream Parannoul & Asian Glow’s Epic Collaborative EP Paraglow
Parannoul and Asian Glow are two compelling and ambitious DIY solo recording projects out of Seoul. Last year both artists contributed to a split EP with São Paulo’s sonhos tomam conta. Today Parannoul and Asian Glow have released another EP together, this time teaming up on music under the name Paraglow. Over the course of four tracks, the last of which runs 15 minutes, the duo maps out a vivid and dramatic world of sound, assembled from sounds that feel like punk and prog and pop all at once. (Emo, post-rock, and shoegaze too.) As you might expect based on their past output, this is epic stuff presented with a scrappy homespun vigor — ideas and emotions spilling over with a rare fearlessness. Enter into the world of Paraglow below.
The Tallest Man on Earth Reimagines Hank Williams’ ‘Lost Highway’ for New Covers Album [LISTEN]
Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name The Tallest Man on Earth — is set to release a brand new covers album. On Sept. 23, Matsson will share Too Late For Edelweiss via ANTI Records, which features 10 reinterpretations of tracks from Ralph Stanley, The Beatles, Lucinda Williams and many more.
Stereogum
The Creek Drank The Cradle
The Creek Drank The Cradle was the first Iron & Wine album, but it feels like the beginning of something far bigger than just one band. Admittedly, Sam Beam was not the first person to record folk-rock on a four-track. It was rarely the hottest thing going, but lo-fi acoustic music proliferated in the years leading up to Beam’s debut — from Beck and Elliott Smith to Badly Drawn Boy and the Moldy Peaches — and artists like Chan Marshall, Will Oldham, and Jason Molina anticipated Beam’s bluesy Southern spin on indie-folk. Still, his American Gothic sound was not in step with the underground’s rising dance-punk zeitgeist when The Creek Drank The Cradle dropped 20 years ago this Saturday. Instead, it became a zeitgeist unto itself. On the set of demos that became his official debut album, Beam crystallized a solemn, bearded, knit-cap vibe that would evolve into one of the dominant strains of indie music in the ensuing decade, laying the groundwork for countless troubadours to come.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs Debut New Song “Lovebomb” In Chicago
Next week Yeah Yeah Yeahs will finally grace us with a new album for the first time in nine years. After dropping early singles “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” and “Burning,” the band continued their promotion of Cool It Down last night with an underplay at the Chicago club Metro, where they debuted another new track. “Lovebomb” is a spacey slow-build that accumulates a lot of dramatic tension along the way without ever fully exploding the way you might expect from a song with the word “bomb” in the title. Karen O’s refrain amidst the vibes: “Stars don’t fail me now.” Watch below.
Stereogum
isomonstrosity – “careful what you wish for” (Feat. Danny Brown & 645AR)
The new music collective isomonstrosity is led by producer Johan Lenox (who has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, 070 Shake, and Lil Nas X), composer Ellen Reid (winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Music), and conductor/computer engineer Yuga Cohler. Their self-titled debut album is dropping in November on Brassland. According to a press release, the trio’s goal was “to make a vocal chamber music album using the same process as a contemporary rap album.” They sourced excerpts from composers such as Brassland co-founder Bryce Dessner, had them recorded by the International Contemporary Ensemble, and then chopped them up.
Stereogum
Circuit des Yeux- “Double Dare” (Bauhaus Cover)
Last year, Haley Fohr returned with a new Circuit Des Yeux album, -io. Last month, she released a cover of Bauhas’ “Double Dare” that was exclusive to the streaming service Qobuz, but today it’s gone wide for all to hear. “‘Double Dare’ is a song filled with immense power,” Fohr said in a statement. “Listening to it helps decimate my fear.” She continued:
Stereogum
Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Demolition Lovers” For The First Time In 18 Years
My Chemical Romance’s triumphant reunion tour has been going for a while now, and the members of the band are doing everything in their power to make every night on the tour special. Frontman Gerard Way is still wearing a different costume for every set, and the band continues to bust out live rarities. Last night, MCR played at the Prudential Center in their home state of New Jersey, and they made sure it was a grand homecoming. Gerard Way dressed up like some kind of bat, and the band played “Demolition Lovers,” the epic closing track from their 2002 debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. They hadn’t done that one live since 2004.
Stereogum
Zamrock Band WITCH Release First New Song In 38 Years
The Zambian band WITCH — the name stands for “We Intend To Cause Havoc” — are known as legends in the genre of music known as Zamrock, the fusion of psychedelic rock and African music that evolved in the ’70s. WITCH released seven albums in the ’70s and ’80s before breaking up. They reunited in 2012, and they did some touring, but they didn’t release any new music. Today, WITCH have dropped their first new single in 38 years, but it’s not exactly a new song. It’s an old live staple that they never recorded until now.
Stereogum
Remember Sports Announce Surprise Leap Day EP, Out Tomorrow
The great Philadelphia band Remember Sports released their most recent full-length, Like A Stone, last year — we named it our Album Of The Week. Today, they’re announcing a new EP called Leap Day, which is out … tomorrow! That’s pretty soon. Right now, they’re sharing its title track, which starts off pillowy and warm and builds to a satisfyingly fuzzy conclusion and includes lines like: “We could ice each other out/ But I think it’s too cold for that right now.”
Stereogum
Stream Weezer’s New EP SZNZ Autumn
Weezer: They’re still going through with it! That statement could refer to any number of things related to Weezer’s continuing existence, but in this case, we’re talking about the band’s whole plan to release four new EPs this year. The four SZNZ records are all named after different seasons, and they’re all timed to come out as those seasons begin. Weezer’s planned Broadway residency, tied in with the four EPs, had to be cancelled, with frontman Rivers Cuomo blaming low ticket sales, but that doesn’t mean the band won’t finish cranking out these EPs. Yesterday was the official first day of fall, and now, right on schedule, we’ve got SZNZ: Autumn.
Stereogum
Wet Leg – “Daisy” (Ashnikko Cover)
Since releasing their debut album earlier this year, Wet Leg have covered the Chats and Steve Lacy, and today they’ve got another cover to add to their collection. For their new Spotify Single, the duo has covered Ashnikko’s “Daisy,” a track that appears on the singer-rapper’s 2021 mixtape Demidevil.
