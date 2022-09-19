ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
Rolling Stone

Angel Olsen Announces ‘Big Time’ 2023 North American Tour

Angel Olsen’s 9-piece group of touring musicians, the Big Time band, are gearing up for another long stretch on the road as the singer and songwriter announces an 18-date North American tour in support of her latest studio album, Big Time. Erin Rae will join for all dates of the tour, which is set to begin on Jan. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude on Feb. 11 in Durham, North Carolina. The Big Time tour includes stops at theaters and music halls throughout New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Haven, Baltimore, Richmond, and more. General sale for the tour begins Friday,...
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
Rolling Stone

Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP

2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project. The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn, as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.  Throughout 2022, Weezer have dropped their SZNZ EPs on the first day of each corresponding season. However, Weezer debuted some tracks off their SZNZ: Autumn (and their still-unreleased Winter) tracks early Monday night when the band...
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video

I can’t wait for this new Tyler Childers album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? We’re only 11 days away from the album’s release, and from what we’ve seen so far with Childers’ lead single “Angel Band,” the project is gonna be split up into three parts, Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise, which will feature different versions of the same songs. It’s easy to see that the project is gonna be heavily southern Gospel influenced, featuring songs like Hank Williams’ […] The post Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC

