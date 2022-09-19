Mattison’s is excited to announce their Cocktail Masterclass event to be held Thursday, September 29th, 6:00-7:30 pm at Mattison’s Forty-One in the Galleria, Mattison’s private event space. Chef Paul Mattison and Spirits Specialist, Paul Kauffman, from Republic National Distributing Company, will team up to share some tips and tricks of the bartending trade and guide attendees through a master mixology class creating 3 delicious craft cocktails.

