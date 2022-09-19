ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Reimagined Oktoberfest Returns to Village Core on Saturday, Oct. 8

Oktoberfest, one of the most beloved events on the Big Canoe events calendar, is getting reimagined this year. Yes, there will be beer, Bavarian bites, and the unmistakable sounds of the accordion when Oktoberfest returns to the Village Core from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. But this time out, the gathering has been reconfigured to help participants avoid lines and more easily access the fun. Improved signage and the use of wristbands are designed to also improve the Oktoberfest experience.
Reflections at 50: Autumn Splendor at Big Canoe

One of the greatest perks of living in the woods is being able to witness the carnival of colors in during the fall. As established in our previous articles (linked below), Dr. Robert Platt, our former resident ecologist and dedicated conservationist, loved to provide insights and commentary on wildlife and nature in Big Canoe. His article published here – “Autumn Splendor at Big Canoe” – is yet another testament to his commitment to conservation.
Travel Back in Time for Night of Nostalgia, Big Canoe’s Ultimate 50th Anniversary Party

Ever wonder what it was like to join one of the legendary dinners that were commonplace in Big Canoe’s early days?. The Big Canoe’s 50th-anniversary lineup gets a celebratory exclamation point with the 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Event: Night of Nostalgia, a celebration of our community’s unquestioned ability to have a good time. This all-inclusive extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 22, will feature:
Tips for Enjoying the Autumn Leaves

After a hot, humid summer, fall is finally almost upon us. With the changing of the seasons comes one of the most spectacular sights in our community: autumn leaves. Mathew Parks, our grounds and landscape manager, has some insights on what to expect this year and how you can make the most of this seasonal show.
Monroe Local News

Family history means everything to Breedloves

It started out innocently enough when a then 5-year-old John Wesley Breedlove asked his father, David, about John W. Breedlove Drive in Gratis and was it okay to pose in front of the road sign as proof of the road he believed to be named for him. More than 16...
City Barbeque Coming to Woodstock

The fast-casual restaurant, City Barbeque, has filed plans for a vacant parcel along Highway 92, near the intersection of Fitchburg Drive at 840 Alabama Road. The City Barbeque would be about 3,800 square feet with a drive-thru lane and a patio for outdoor dining according to What Now Atlanta. This...
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
