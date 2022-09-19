Read full article on original website
Related
insidethegates.org
Quilt Show and Marketplace Coming to Chapel on Oktoberfest Weekend
The Pine Needles Quilt Guild is hosting its semi-annual quilt show in the Cousins Hall in the Broyles Center from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The later date will coincide with Big Canoe’s annual Oktoberfest. This show...
insidethegates.org
A Reimagined Oktoberfest Returns to Village Core on Saturday, Oct. 8
Oktoberfest, one of the most beloved events on the Big Canoe events calendar, is getting reimagined this year. Yes, there will be beer, Bavarian bites, and the unmistakable sounds of the accordion when Oktoberfest returns to the Village Core from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. But this time out, the gathering has been reconfigured to help participants avoid lines and more easily access the fun. Improved signage and the use of wristbands are designed to also improve the Oktoberfest experience.
insidethegates.org
Reflections at 50: Autumn Splendor at Big Canoe
One of the greatest perks of living in the woods is being able to witness the carnival of colors in during the fall. As established in our previous articles (linked below), Dr. Robert Platt, our former resident ecologist and dedicated conservationist, loved to provide insights and commentary on wildlife and nature in Big Canoe. His article published here – “Autumn Splendor at Big Canoe” – is yet another testament to his commitment to conservation.
insidethegates.org
Travel Back in Time for Night of Nostalgia, Big Canoe’s Ultimate 50th Anniversary Party
Ever wonder what it was like to join one of the legendary dinners that were commonplace in Big Canoe’s early days?. The Big Canoe’s 50th-anniversary lineup gets a celebratory exclamation point with the 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Event: Night of Nostalgia, a celebration of our community’s unquestioned ability to have a good time. This all-inclusive extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 22, will feature:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insidethegates.org
Tips for Enjoying the Autumn Leaves
After a hot, humid summer, fall is finally almost upon us. With the changing of the seasons comes one of the most spectacular sights in our community: autumn leaves. Mathew Parks, our grounds and landscape manager, has some insights on what to expect this year and how you can make the most of this seasonal show.
Monroe Local News
Family history means everything to Breedloves
It started out innocently enough when a then 5-year-old John Wesley Breedlove asked his father, David, about John W. Breedlove Drive in Gratis and was it okay to pose in front of the road sign as proof of the road he believed to be named for him. More than 16...
scoopotp.com
City Barbeque Coming to Woodstock
The fast-casual restaurant, City Barbeque, has filed plans for a vacant parcel along Highway 92, near the intersection of Fitchburg Drive at 840 Alabama Road. The City Barbeque would be about 3,800 square feet with a drive-thru lane and a patio for outdoor dining according to What Now Atlanta. This...
CBS 46
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New family-friendly chicken franchise opens in The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) One of the most buzzed about chicken franchises just opened a brand new location in The Collection at Forsyth. Chick’nCone, which offers handheld fried chicken and sauces in a waffle cone, took over the old Which Wich space next to Chicken Salad Chick and Great American Cookie Company.
This Southern US City Surprisingly Ranked As One Of The Best Places To See Fall Foliage
Autumn is around the corner, meaning it's peak time to plan a trip to experience one of the best aspects of the season, fall foliage. When you think of landscapes coming alive with hues of red, orange and yellow, the North East is typically the first region to come to mind. Some of the most beautiful foliage in the country can actually be spotted down South.
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kenny Rogers’ estate putting up several items from Sandy Springs home on the auction block
ATLANTA — You could own a piece of country music history!. The estate of long-time Georgia resident and country music superstar Kenny Rogers is holding an auction!. You can check out 1,200 lots on the website for Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. The auction goes live in person...
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
pethelpful.com
Story of Dogs Stolen From Atlanta Rescue Shelter Is So Heartbreaking We Can't Even
Sometimes, cold-hearted people remind us why we prefer animals, and whoever is behind this break-in is no exception. The unidentified person broke into Georgia-based rescue @pawsatlanta and made away with three of the shelter's beloved rescue dogs. Needless to say, the shelter staff was heartbroken. The rescue's local and online...
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
The team behind a transformative project in Johns Creek said the development’s name needs to reflect the melding of people and experiences it aims to bring to the north Atlanta suburb.
Comments / 0