Slate
Gene-Edited Crops Are Getting a Surprising Push in Europe
This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Europe’s summer of drought has been impossible to ignore. Rivers dried up, exposing the skeletons of warships and ancient buildings. Images captured by satellite show swathes of the continent’s normally verdant fields turned to parched dust bowls.
iheart.com
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Thrillist
Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli
The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
Popculture
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
USDA dropping rabies vaccines from sky in 13 states for wildlife
PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn't been found or isn't widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread...
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns
Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
Thrillist
Beef Jerky Has Been Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria
Magnolia Provision Company has recalled beef jerky that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on September 6. The company is recalling 497 pounds of beef jerky, which might not seem like a lot of meat, but it does...
Nearly 500 Pounds of Beef Jerky Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns
Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. announced earlier this week that it was recalling nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products over contamination concerns. 497 pounds of product are affected, to be precise, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Included in the recall are 2-oz, 8-oz, and 16-oz packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023. Affected packages were shipped to retailers across the country and also bear "EST. 8091" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Complex
FDA Issues Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Amid TikTok Challenge
The Food and Drug Administration is warning against a recent TikTok challenge that recommended cooking chicken in a popular over-the-counter cold medicine. In a warning published last week, the FDA urged the public to avoid participating in the dangerous “NyQuil Chicken Challenge,” which has gained legs after a video went viral in which someone fried two chicken breasts in a generic version of the distinctly colored substance.
International Business Times
Smoked Salmon Sold In Several States Recalled Over Listeria Risk
A company is voluntarily recalling certain smoked salmon products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected products were sold in several states. The problem with the St. James Smokehouse-branded Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon was discovered during "routine sampling" by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, according...
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Food Beast
Genetically Modified Purple Tomatoes May Be Hitting Local Grocery Stores Next Year
The USDA has recently approved the addition of purple tomatoes to their list of genetically modified foods. Apparently, despite the unique color, it retains the same taste, smell and general look of a tomato. A September 7 news release assured, “from a plant pest risk perspective, this plant may be...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
USDA issues health alert for Perdue chicken tenders
WASHINGTON (WHNT) — A public health alert has been issued for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled “gluten-free” over concerns of small pieces of plastic and blue dye, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. A recall was not issued for the product since it...
Turkey bucks mainstream monetary policy with interest rate cut
Turkey surprised global economists with another cut to its key interest rate Thursday, the same day that Bank of England announced a half-point increase to its bank rate amid raging inflation.
FOXBusiness
Healthy Choice frozen beef products recalled over mislabeling
More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef products are being recalled due to a failure to disclose a milk allergen on the labeling. Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the recalled frozen meals are labeled as Korean-Style Beef but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that includes milk.
Check your freezer: More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef product recalled
A Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility is recalling more than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice products that failed to warn consumers that the product contains the allergen milk. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition is recalling 9.25 oz. cartons of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean-Style Beef frozen meals. As...
Alternative Protein Startup Planted Raises $72 Million
Alternative protein startup, Planted, recently raised the equivalent of around $72 million in a Series B round led by L Catterton. Planted is based in Switzerland. It develops alternative proteins using bio-structuring and fermentation to offer clean cuts of vegan meat. The company offers faux versions of chicken, pulled pork, kebab meat, and schnitzel, which can be found at retailers and restaurants across Europe. Christoph Jenny, co-founder of Planted, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
FDA: "Outdated" systems and training fueled infant formula crisis
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday acknowledged that it was poorly equipped to handle the baby formula crisis that erupted in the spring, lacking sufficient technology, personnel and authority to address the situation. Why it matters: Several babies died of suspected Cronobacter bacterial contamination, triggering a massive recall of...
