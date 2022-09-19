ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World's leaders unite for Her Majesty: Joe Biden arrives hand-in-hand with First Lady Jill, while Emmanuel Macron takes his place with wife Brigitte as political elite attend funeral

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Joe and Jill Biden clasped hands as they arrived at Westminster Abbey today for the Queen's funeral, joining hundreds of other world leaders and heads of state.

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte were also spotted entering the Abbey, where the first state funeral for almost 60 years is taking place today.

In total, some 500 leaders and dignitaries will be represented at the funeral - at least one from almost every country with which Britain has diplomatic relations.

Among other foreign dignitaries were; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, Chinese vice president Wang Qishan and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UNSl_0i1tJGIp00
Joe and Jill Biden hold hands as they walk into Westminster Abbey on Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which some 500 world leaders, heads of state and diplomats will attend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0hHI_0i1tJGIp00
Joe and Jill Biden are shown to their seats inside Westminster Abbey at a public funeral service for Her Majesty, ahead of a private family service that will take place in Windsor later today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbVHG_0i1tJGIp00
Joe and Jill Biden are saluted as they enter Westminster Abbey on Monday morning ahead of the Queen's funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xriS2_0i1tJGIp00
Biden arrived at the Abbey inside his heavily-armoured car (left), before walking inside alongside wife Jill (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kj81_0i1tJGIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0XQh_0i1tJGIp00
Joe and Jill Biden are pictured inside Westminster Abbey, just behind Andrzej Duda of Poland and his wife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXQ0f_0i1tJGIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii4Vm_0i1tJGIp00
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron of France are pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yH67v_0i1tJGIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpown_0i1tJGIp00
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron are shown to their seats inside Westminster Abbey 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPxBX_0i1tJGIp00
Justin and Sophie Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral taking place today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rw2tY_0i1tJGIp00
Justin and Sophie Trudeau enter the abbey ahead of the Queen's funeral which will be attended by 500 world leaders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QntGx_0i1tJGIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35K8ry_0i1tJGIp00
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, and her husband Clarke Gayford arrive at Westminster Abbey for the funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNiPi_0i1tJGIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Rt4g_0i1tJGIp00
Jacinda Ardern and her husband enter the abbey and walk to their seats ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWjgv_0i1tJGIp00
The Queen's coffin sits before the altar in Westminster Abbey as the UK holds its first full state funeral for almost six decades

Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that is drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers - and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin.

Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to pay their respects in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.

'I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people,' said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill's promised to be a spectacular display.

142 Royal Navy sailors are set to pull the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth's coffin to Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers and volunteers plan to mourn her.

Ahead of the ceremony, one of the Abbey's bells is tolling 96 times - once a minute for each year of her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02moHJ_0i1tJGIp00
Wang Qishan, China's vice president who is attending on behalf of president Xi Jinping, arrives at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0HEd_0i1tJGIp00
Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia and a lifelong republican, was among world leaders attending the funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034tpK_0i1tJGIp00
Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, and his wife Michelle were pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxyQ4_0i1tJGIp00
Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrLKZ_0i1tJGIp00
Michael D Higgins, the president of Ireland, was among foreign dignitaries arriving at Westminster Abbey this morning

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 - and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment.

Long before the service was set to begin, city authorities said viewing areas along the route of the funeral's procession were full.

Millions more are expected to tune into the funeral live on television, and crowds are flocking to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens.

On the evening before, King Charles III issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been 'moved beyond measure' by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.

'As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,' he said.

Following the funeral in the medieval abbey where Elizabeth was married and crowned, her coffin - ringed by units of the armed forces in dress uniforms and members of her family - will be brought through the capital's streets to Wellington Arch near Hyde Park.

There, it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle - where Elizabeth spent much of her time - for another procession before a committal service in St. George's Chapel. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6TC1_0i1tJGIp00
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and wife Michal were among world leaders arriving at Westminster to attend the funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWVbd_0i1tJGIp00
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama of Fiji and High Commissioner Jitoko Tikolevu (left) arrive at Westminster, followed by Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLZ5H_0i1tJGIp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGMDa_0i1tJGIp00
Dozens of world leaders, dignitaries and diplomats take their seats inside Westminster Abbey as the Queen's funeral begins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIMp7_0i1tJGIp00
Joe Biden takes his seat in Wstminster Abbey alongside other heads of state and foreign dignitaries for the funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgz57_0i1tJGIp00
A bus carrying dozens of world leaders and overseas dignitaries arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral

U.S. President Joe Biden was among leaders to pay their respects at the queen's coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the funeral.

Biden called Queen Elizabeth II 'decent' and 'honorable' and 'all about service' as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.

Mourners started arriving to take their seats about three hours ahead of the ceremony, and Biden entered the Abbey about an hour before it began.

People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.

In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the queen's coffin.

Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see procession carrying the queen's coffin.

'It's good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It's like a big family because everyone feels that . the queen was part of their family,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVfZu_0i1tJGIp00
The Queen's coffin is paraded through the streets of London to Wesyminster Abbey as her funeral takes place on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNojW_0i1tJGIp00
Bishops and heads of the Church of England arrive in Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yfaH_0i1tJGIp00
Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession - including her coffin on a gun carriage - arrives at Westminster Abbey on Monday

