Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together? Relationship Status, Updates

Happily ever after? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey narrowed her contestants down to just Erich Schwer after eliminating runner-up Jason Alabaster and finalist Johnny DePhillipo during week 8 of season 19. Keep reading to see where Gabby and Erich stand today!

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together?

Gabby and Erich split less than two months after the Bachelorette season 19 finale , People confirmed on Friday, November 4. E! was the first to report the news.

"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," an insider told the outlet. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

However, Erich appeared to show Gabby support via Instagram Stories on November 7 as Gabby continued to compete on Dancing With the Stars season 31. "She keeps crushing it and y'all need to keep voting," he wrote. Gabby, for her part, acknowledged the split during the November 14 episode of DWTS .

“For me [the dance] holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Gabby said in her intro package before performing a waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approached life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Erich, for his part, addressed the split in an Instagram Stories post, revealing that the former flames were just "not each other's people" in the long run.

"It’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote, in part, referring to Gabby as an "amazing person" in his November 15 post. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back."

A Reddit user first questioned whether they were still an item during Gabby’s appearance DWTS . The fan labeled their Reddit thread, “Why I think Gabby and Erich broke up” in late October.

“1. Erich not being at DWTS tonight and last Tuesday,” the post read. “2. Not posting any pictures/stories together for now officially a week. 3. Gabby hasn’t posted/re-posted anything Erich related since around 10/12. 4. Jenna Johnson used to follow Erich, she unfollowed at some point. 5. Gabby hasn’t been wearing her ring, and this isn’t just for her dances. She hasn’t been wearing it out (not with friends, not at this weekend’s Halloween party). 6. Weird/cryptic Instagram stories (someone come get their milkshake, chicken soup for the soul w/ her parents).”

Gabby, for her part, addressed the rumors following the DWTS Halloween episode.

"Life is just really busy for the both of us right now," she told Fox News on October 31. "I understand [Bachelor Nation's] concern, but we're just, kind of, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

One week prior, Gabby told reporters that Erich was "really supportive" amid her time on the show.

While the pair left the reality dating series as a couple, the true test came after Erich continually finding himself in hot water with fans.

Controversy first began when a photo of the New Jersey native wearing Blackface in his high school yearbook began circulating online.

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” Erich wrote via Instagram on September 8, captioning a photo of a black square. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior.”

He concluded his post by noting, “I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”

Less than one week later, Erich’s ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor leaked their alleged text messages . She claimed to Reality Steve, per his podcast, that Erich wanted to continue dating her while he pursued the opportunity to go on The Bachelorette , but she ended things with him after he told her the news.

“I know this isn’t ideal. I wanted to do this to see if there was something else I could do with my life. I really like you, Amanda. I didn’t think it would be a big deal but I understand how you feel,” Erich allegedly wrote in one of the texts shared by Instagram page BachelorNation.Scoop.

The Bachelor Nation newbie later tried explaining to her that he needed a “change,” writing, “I’m stuck in my career path, and I’m miserable with it. I don’t want this to be the rest of my life.”

During the After the Final Rose special, Gabby revealed that Erich had already told her about the texts prior to the leak, and Erich admitted that he “led” Amanda on.

Erich, Gabby and Amanda did not respond to Life & Style ’s request for comment.

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Engaged?

Erich proposed to Gabby during the finale, and they were engaged .

However, fans watched as Erich expressed his concerns over popping the question.

“I just, like, I want to date you,” he admitted to Gabby during a private conversation. “Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go.”

The leading lady walked away from the conversation and burst into tears, explaining, “What am I supposed to do? Walk away because he’s not ready to propose?”

Nevertheless , Erich came around to the idea and gave Gabby a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring.