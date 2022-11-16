ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together? Relationship Status, Updates

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Happily ever after? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey narrowed her contestants down to just Erich Schwer after eliminating runner-up Jason Alabaster and finalist Johnny DePhillipo during week 8 of season 19. Keep reading to see where Gabby and Erich stand today!

The Biggest Bachelor Nation Scandals Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together?

Gabby and Erich split less than two months after the Bachelorette season 19 finale , People confirmed on Friday, November 4. E! was the first to report the news.

"She felt they weren't aligned and weren't on the same page," an insider told the outlet. "Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn't have a future."

However, Erich appeared to show Gabby support via Instagram Stories on November 7 as Gabby continued to compete on Dancing With the Stars season 31. "She keeps crushing it and y'all need to keep voting," he wrote. Gabby, for her part, acknowledged the split during the November 14 episode of DWTS .

“For me [the dance] holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Gabby said in her intro package before performing a waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approached life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Erich, for his part, addressed the split in an Instagram Stories post, revealing that the former flames were just "not each other's people" in the long run.

"It’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote, in part, referring to Gabby as an "amazing person" in his November 15 post. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back."

Inside Gabby and Erich’s Relationship From 'Bachelorette' to Breakup

A Reddit user first questioned whether they were still an item during Gabby’s appearance DWTS . The fan labeled their Reddit thread, “Why I think Gabby and Erich broke up” in late October.

“1. Erich not being at DWTS tonight and last Tuesday,” the post read. “2. Not posting any pictures/stories together for now officially a week. 3. Gabby hasn’t posted/re-posted anything Erich related since around 10/12. 4. Jenna Johnson used to follow Erich, she unfollowed at some point. 5. Gabby hasn’t been wearing her ring, and this isn’t just for her dances. She hasn’t been wearing it out (not with friends, not at this weekend’s Halloween party). 6. Weird/cryptic Instagram stories (someone come get their milkshake, chicken soup for the soul w/ her parents).”

Gabby, for her part, addressed the rumors following the DWTS Halloween episode.

"Life is just really busy for the both of us right now," she told Fox News on October 31. "I understand [Bachelor Nation's] concern, but we're just, kind of, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

One week prior, Gabby told reporters that Erich was "really supportive" amid her time on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLB42_0i1tIbXL00

While the pair left the reality dating series as a couple, the true test came after Erich continually finding himself in hot water with fans.

Controversy first began when a photo of the New Jersey native wearing Blackface in his high school yearbook began circulating online.

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” Erich wrote via Instagram on September 8, captioning a photo of a black square. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior.”

He concluded his post by noting, “I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”

Less than one week later, Erich’s ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor leaked their alleged text messages . She claimed to Reality Steve, per his podcast, that Erich wanted to continue dating her while he pursued the opportunity to go on The Bachelorette , but she ended things with him after he told her the news.

“I know this isn’t ideal. I wanted to do this to see if there was something else I could do with my life. I really like you, Amanda. I didn’t think it would be a big deal but I understand how you feel,” Erich allegedly wrote in one of the texts shared by Instagram page BachelorNation.Scoop.

The Bachelor Nation newbie later tried explaining to her that he needed a “change,” writing, “I’m stuck in my career path, and I’m miserable with it. I don’t want this to be the rest of my life.”

During the After the Final Rose special, Gabby revealed that Erich had already told her about the texts prior to the leak, and Erich admitted that he “led” Amanda on.

Erich, Gabby and Amanda did not respond to Life & Style ’s request for comment.

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Engaged?

Erich proposed to Gabby during the finale, and they were engaged .

However, fans watched as Erich expressed his concerns over popping the question.

“I just, like, I want to date you,” he admitted to Gabby during a private conversation. “Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go.”

Bling, Bling! Every Bachelor Nation Engagement Ring Ranked by Carat Size

The leading lady walked away from the conversation and burst into tears, explaining, “What am I supposed to do? Walk away because he’s not ready to propose?”

Nevertheless , Erich came around to the idea and gave Gabby a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring.

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears

Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody

Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody. But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship. At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Her Relationships With Her Daughters Following Kody Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of herself and four of her children. "I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!!" she captioned the picture on Sunday, October 23. "So BLESSED!! #blessed #blessedmom #daughters #bestday." Christine posed alongside Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. Aspyn and Ysabel rocked forest green dresses and Gwendlyn sported a deep maroon ensemble, while the 50-year-old and her youngest matched in blue. CHRISTINE BROWN REVEALS IF SHE PLANS TO LEAVE 'SISTER WIVES' AFTER THE SHOW IS FINISHED DOCUMENTING KODY SPLITAlthough they weren't pictured in...
Popculture

'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy